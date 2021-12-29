Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict– live: Jury concludes fifth day of deliberation as judge shares Covid concern
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday as the socialite continues a long wait to hear whether she will face up to 70 years in prison.
Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.
Judge Alison Nathan extended deliberations to 6pm on Tuesday, citing an “astronomical spike” in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
“It’s time to have the jurors make plans to continue deliberating until a verdict is reached,” she said, noting that the Omicron surge could force jurors into quarantine and jeopardise the “ability to complete this trial”.
However as 5pm approached, the jury submitted a note seeking approval to end at the regular time and resume at 9am Wednesday. “Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress,” the note stated.
Judge Nathan approved the request and raised the possibility of deliberation continuing over the weekend, if necessary.
Work towards verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell the rest of the week, if needed: Judge
The verdict in sex abuse and trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is expected sooner, indicated Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday before wrapping up the proceedings for the day.
While approving the jurors request to leave early at 5 pm, the judge said they were expected to work toward a verdict the rest of the week, if needed, plugging the reminder of rising Covid-19 cases in the city.
Addressing the lawyers, Judge Nathan had said she was considering asking the jurors about deliberations everyday, including the coming weekend of New Year’s if needed, in order to reach a verdict. However, after defense lawyers said it was not possible.
This is the first week of deliberations in the case, coming after two weeks of testimonies from victims of sex abuse who alleged Ms Maxwell and Epstein exploited them for sex in 1990s. If convicted, Ms Maxwell stares up to 40 years of imprisonment against the six charges against her.
Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?
Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children.
Just two days later, her teenage brother Michael was involved in a car accident that would keep him in a prolonged coma until his death in 1967, a tragedy that marked the family.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains other important milestones in Ms Maxwell’s life that brought her to this year’s trial:
What happened on Epstein’s island?
The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it "Little St Jeff"; locals called it "paedophile island".
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
The island is now at the centre of a web of lawsuits and criminal investigations seeking to untangle the life of Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at the age of 66 in what authorities claimed was a suicide.
The Independent’s Io Dodds explains what we know about the island:
RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell’s trial
Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court.
Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier.
The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains testimony from each accuser:
What’s happened in deliberations?
The jury in Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday to decide the socialite’s guilt on six federal charges.
Ms Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six charges and ordered to serve their sentences consecutively. The top charge of “sex trafficking of minors” carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
The case landed in the hands of the jury late on 20 December. Jurors deliberated for the next two days before taking a four-day break for the holiday weekend and resuming on Monday.
Over more than 30 hours of deliberation, jurors have submitted eight notable questions to the court which together paint a portrait of where the discussions stand. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains:
Jurors say they are ‘making progress'
With just over one hour until the end of today’s deliberations, the jury has just submitted its first note of the day.
In it they asked to finish at 5pm - instead of 6pm as previously outlined by Judge Nathan - and resume tomorrow morning at 9am.
"Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress,” the note read.
Neither the defence nor the prosecution objected to the request, which was granted.
Earlier today Judge Nathan indicated that deliberation hours would be extended again tomorrow due to the “astronomical” and “escalating” risk of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
What are the charges against Maxwell?
A jury is currently deliberating on six charges against Ms Maxwell.
If convicted of the top charge for “sex trafficking of minors”, the socialite could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years
Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years
Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of five years
Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of 10 years
Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of five years
Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of 40 years
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has the full story:
EXPLAINED: Prince Andrew’s legal battle against Maxwell accuser
Virginia Giuffre, one of the many women who claim to have been sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, is suing the Duke of York in US federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, has denied all the allegations and will seek a dismissal of Ms Giuffre’s suit in court on January .
The Independent’s Lamiat Sabin explains the case:
ICYMI: Famous names ensnared in the Maxwell trial
Ms Maxwell and Epstein palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world.
Those decades-long connections formed a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.
Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified.
Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains all the famous names to come up over three weeks of testimony:
What happens if jurors can’t agree on a verdict?
The jury is now nearly 30 hours into deliberation over the fate of Ms Maxwell.
Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each count to come to a conviction or acquittal.
Should they fail to agree, Judge Alison Nathan could move to declare a mistrial, which would force the prosecution to decide whether or not to retry Ms Maxwell.
