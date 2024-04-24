Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island

Officers descended on an area of Long Island’s Manorville as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of four women

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 24 April 2024 19:52
Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island (Suffolk County Police Department)

State and local law enforcement have launched a new search in a wooded area of Long Island, as part of the ongoing investigation into the grisly Gilgo Beach murders.

Officers descended on an area of Long Island's Manorville on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation who spoke to NBC New York. Exact details on the search site, including the precise location and what investigators were searching for, were not provided.

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been charged in connection with the deaths of four women – now known as the “Gilgo Four” – whose bodies were found near the beach more than a decade ago. He was arrested in July 2023.

The women have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello, whose bodies were found covered in burlap in December 2010, according to court records.

The 60-year-old Heuermann was initially charged with killing Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello. He was charged with killing Brainard-Barnes, in January of this year.

The four women’s remains were found along a quarter-mile stretch of parkway in the Gilgo Beach area of Jones Beach Island in 2010. Additional searching turned up the remains of six more adults and a toddler. No arrests have been made in the deaths of the latter victims.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the four killings he is charged with and is awaiting trial in jail.

Manorville was home to the site where two sets of remains of young women, Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor were found more than 20 years ago – in 2000 and 2003, respectively. Both women had been working as escorts prior to their disappearances.

Further remains of both women were also during a parallel search along Gilgo Beach’s Ocean Parkway in 2011.

More follows ...

