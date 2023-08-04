✕ Close Search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home ends

Prosecutors have asked the court to obtain a swab of DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.

The new request on Thursday came after Mr Heuermann’s wife broke her silence in her first interview since his shock arrest for the murders of three women.

Asa Ellerup told The New York Post she is filled with “anxiety” and her two children “cry themselves to sleep” every night over the horror case – as she revealed the family’s home was left in tatters by investigators’ search for evidence.

Ms Ellerup filed for divorce days after his arrest and has been offered support from an unlikely source.

Melissa Moore, the daughter of the Happy Face Killer, launched a GoFundMe to help Ms Ellerup “start her new life” as she compared their experiences discovering that a close family member had led a “double life” as an alleged serial killer.

Mr Heuermann, 59, was arrested on 13 July and charged with the murders of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.

The women all went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along Gilgo Beach.