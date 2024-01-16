Rex Heuermann charged with murder of fourth Gilgo Beach victim

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has now been charged with the murder of a fourth woman – more than a decade after she vanished from Manhattan, her body later found dumped along the Long Island shores.

The 60-year-old Manhattan-based architect appeared in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, on Tuesday morning where he was hit with fresh charges of second-degree murder in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The 25-year-old victim’s sister Melissa Cann was inside the courtroom to witness the unsealing of the superseding indictment.

Mr Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup and their adult daughter Victoria Heuermann were also in court for the hearing.

Brainard-Barnes was last seen alive in July 2007, when she left a motel in Manhattan to meet a client for sex work.

At the time, the 25-year-old was living in Norwich, Connecticut, but had travelled to Manhattan in early July where she was staying at and working out of the Super 8 Motel on 59 West 46th St.

She was known to advertise her services on Craigslist, Backpage and other websites under the names of Juliana or Marie.

Just before midnight on 9 July 2007, Brainard-Barnes called a friend in Connecticut to say she would be going to meet a client on an “out-call” outside of the motel.

She was never seen or heard from again.

Over three years later in December 2010, her remains were discovered dumped in the remote marshes along Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach.

Her body had been bound by three leather belts, one of which was embossed with the initials “W.H.” or H.M”

The tragic discovery was made during the search for another woman Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing from nearby Oak Beach.

The site along Ocean Parkway where Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ remains were found (Suffolk County Police Department)

In total, the remains of 11 victims were found in the area, sparking fears that a serial killer or serial killers was on the loose.

Brainard-Barnes and three other women – Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello – together became known as the “Gilgo Four”.

All four had disappeared in similar circumstances; each working as sex workers who advertised on Craigslist and vanished after going to meet a client. Brainard-Barnes was the first to go missing.

And they were all found in similar circumstances – their bodies dumped within one-quarter mile of each other, bound by belts or tape and some wrapped in burlap along Gilgo Beach.

Mr Heuermann was previously charged with the murders of Waterman, Barthelemy and Costello back in July, when New York law enforcement officials swooped on the suspected serial killer in what marked the first major development in the prolific case.

He was also named the prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes’ murder with outgoing Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison indicating that it would only be a matter of time before he was also charged in her killing.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said on Monday that he would be announcing a “significant development” in the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings in a press conference on Tuesday morning – an announcement that was tipped to be charges for Brainard-Barnes’ murder.

Mr Heuermann was tied to the murders through a tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, “sadistic” online searches and phone calls taunting victims’ families, prosecutors said in charging documents released following his arrest in July.

A hair belonging to Mr Heuermann was also allegedly found on the burlap wrapped around Waterman’s body.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes (Family handout)

And, prosecutors said, hairs belonging to his wife Asa Ellerup were found on Waterman, Costello – and the belt used to bind Brainard-Barnes.

Prosecutors found that the suspect’s wife was out of town at the time of the three murders for which he has been charged but that her hair could have transferred to the crime scene through her husband’s clothing or through him using items such as tape taken from the family home.

Mr Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has not been charged with any of the other seven victims whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach.

The discovery that a serial killer was operating in the area came to light back in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a young woman also working as a sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach. She called 911 for help saying she feared for her life and was never seen alive again.

During a search for Gilbert in dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered human remains.

Within days, the “Gilgo Four” victims had been found.

Rex Heuermann in court (AP)

By spring 2011, the number of victims rose to 10.

Gilbert’s body was then found in December 2011.

Her cause of death is widely contested with authorities long claiming that it is not connected to the serial killer or killers but that she died from accidental drowning as she fled from the client’s home.

However, an independent autopsy commissioned by her family ruled that she died by strangulation and her family continue to believe she was murdered.

So far, no charges have been brought in connection to the other victims also found along the shores.