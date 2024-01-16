Gilgo Beach murders – updates: Rex Heuermann returns to court to ‘face charges for fourth murder’
Rex Heuermann will appear in Suffolk County Courthouse in Long Island where he is expected to be charged with murder of fourth victim
Related: Moment Rex Heuermann arrested in Gilgo Beach case
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is back in court today where he is expected to be formally charged with the murder of a fourth victim.
The 60-year-old Manhattan architect will appear in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9.30am ET – a hearing that comes weeks before the accused killer had been scheduled to return to court.
Mr Heuermann was arrested back in July in what marked a bombshell development in the notorious case that had rumbled on unsolved for over a decade, after the remains of 11 victims were found dumped along the shores.
At the time, he was charged with the murders of Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy – who each vanished after going to meet a client for sex work.
Multiple outlets reported that Mr Heuermann will now be charged with a fourth murder, citing sources close to the investigation.
It is not clear who this fourth victim is. However, officials previously said that the married father-of-two was also the prime suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ murder. Together, the four women are known as the “Gilgo Four”.
Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney will hold a press conference after the court appearance.
Suffolk County officials announce ‘significant development’ in Gilgo Beach murders case
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney is slated to announce what is tipped to be a “significant development” in the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings in a press conference on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from his office.
In an announcement, shared with the media on Monday, the DA’s office announced a press briefing at 9.30am ET.
The briefing – joined by members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr, and Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring – will take place after Mr Heuermann appears for a court hearing at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead on Long Island.
Full story: Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann expected to be charged with fourth murder
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged with the murder of a fourth woman, whose body was found dumped along the shores of Long Island over a decade ago.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney is slated to announce what is tipped to be a “significant development” in the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings in a press conference on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from his office.
The briefing – joined by members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr, and Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring – will take place after Mr Heuermann appears for a court hearing at 9.30am ET at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead on Long Island.
In the court appearance, new charges are expected to be unsealed against Mr Heuermann, sources told NBC News and CBS News.
Read the full story:
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect expected to be charged with fourth murder
Rex Heuermann was previously named the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog
Follow updates here as Rex Heuermann returns to court