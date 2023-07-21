Gilgo Beach murders – live: Rex Heuermann’s wife files for divorce as work at NYC Trump Building emerges
Follow the latest news on the Long Island serial killer (LISK) case as police continue to search for evidence implicating Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce just six days after New York police arrested her husband over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders.
Court records show that Asa Ellerup – the accused serial killer’s wife of two decades and mother of his children – filed a matrimonial complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday.
His family are said to have been left “shocked” and “disgusted” after the Long Island native, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murders of three women.
It has now also emerged that his Manhattan-based architecture company was once hired for a project at the Trump Building in New York City.
New York City Department of Buildings records obtained by real state publication The Real Deal show Mr Heuermann’s firm was hired by a third party for a $200,000 plumbing job on 40 Wall Street in 2018.
“Mr Heuermann has never worked for the Trump Organization in any capacity,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the outlet. “He was hired by a third-party tenant, who vacated years ago, to perform minor architectural work in their individual space.” It’s unclear whether Mr Heuermann ever visited the building.
Woman describes eerie Rex Heuermann ‘date’
Long Island resident and former escort Nicole Brass has since come forward with claims that she went on a date with Mr Heuermann sometime between 2014 and 2016.
Ms Brass, 34, first claimed in a TikTok video that she had met Mr Heuermann at a seafood restaurant in Port Jefferson and he then decided to bring up the Gilgo Beach murders while trying “to make it look just like someone who was very interested in the case”.
“It didn’t seem like somebody who feels bad when he talked about the victims. It seemed like somebody who really wanted to brag about what they did, but couldn’t,” Ms Brass told the Daily Beast.
“His body language shifted, and it seemed like he was having fun ... It was almost like he was visualising it in his head and getting off to what he was saying.”
Rex Heuermann is ‘traumatised’ by Gilgo Beach murders arrest, attorney says
Attorney Michael Brown told ABC News that he met the accused serial killer for the first time on Friday when he was arraigned on charges for murdering three women and dumping their bodies along the shores of Long Island.
He said that Mr Heuermann seemed normal in the meeting but was “traumatised” by the fact he had been taken into custody over the unsolved killings.
Read more:
Rex Heuermann is ‘traumatised’ by Gilgo Beach murders arrest, attorney says
Attorney claims the case against the accused serial killer consists of only ‘circumstantial evidence’
Attorney John Ray says he hopes new task force reviews evidence in Shannan Gilbert’s case
Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011. Suffolk County authorities have previously said that they don’t believe Gilbert was a victim of the Gilgo Beach serial killer, or even that she was a victim of homicide.
However, an independent autopsy commissioned by her family ruled that she died by strangulation.
“We’ve insisted that she was murdered. We have overwhelming evidence that that is true,” John Ray, an attorney for the Gilbert family, told The Independent. “The police had taken bizarre position that she died of natural causes.”
He added: “We’re hoping now with the new task force with these great guys and new brains and excellent work of the District Attorney and the new Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.
“We’re hoping that they’re going to give it a look, a new look at the evidence with Shannan and investigate it as a murder.”
Rex Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup files for divorce
Rex Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce just six days after New York police arrested her husband over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders.
Court records show that Asa Ellerup – the accused serial killer’s wife of two decades and mother of his children – filed a matrimonial complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The case – Asa Ellerup v Rex Heuermann – is listed as “uncontested”.
His family are said to have been left “shocked” and “disgusted” after the Long Island native, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murders of three women.
Where exactly were the Gilgo Beach murder victims found?
Rex Heuermann’s client reveals his ‘chilling’ comments about Gilgo Beach serial killings
A woman who worked with the Gilgo Beach murders suspect has revealed a chilling interaction she had with him last year.
Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested last week in connection with the murders of Amber Costello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy, whose remains were found along with seven other bodies in the shoreline community of Gilgo Beach in December 2010.
He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, with authorities saying they’re confident more charges loom ahead.
Mr Heuermann lived in Massapequa Park, near the sites where some of the victims were last seen, and has an architecture business in Midtown Manhattan.
Real state agent Jeffrey St Arromand, who worked with Mr Heuermann on a Brooklyn brownstone project last year, told The New York Post that the now alleged serial killer had a bizarre conversation with one of their shared clients.
The female client, who spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity, said that Mr Heuermann was in charge of renovations to her Crown Heights home, which she was looking to sell at the time.
During one of those exchanges, the woman claims Mr Heuermann brought up the Gilgo Beach slayings.
“I was only with him in my home to review the scope of work,” she said. “I even gave him a ride to his home in Long Island from Brooklyn. At one point on the drive, we talked about the Gilgo Beach murders — we even discussed the burlap and why someone would use that. In retrospect, thinking about that conversation, it’s just bone-chilling.”
Costello, Waterman, Barthelemy and Brainard-Barnes were found within one-quarter mile of each other.
They were bound by belts or tape and some of them were wrapped in burlap.