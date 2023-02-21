Seven-year-old girl fights for her life after being stabbed in the neck by her grandmother
Grandmother, 65, is in custody pending charges, the NYPD say
A 7-year-old New York girl is in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by her grandmother, according to reports.
The young girl was stabbed with an unknown object at an address in Clinton Ave, The Bronx, at around 8am on Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson said, according to the New York Post.
The child was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in a critical condition where she underwent surgery.
Her grandmother, 65, has been taken into custody, police said.
According to Zillow, the address in Morrisania where the stabbing took place is a multi-family home.
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
No motive was immediately known.