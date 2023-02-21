Jump to content

Seven-year-old girl fights for her life after being stabbed in the neck by her grandmother

Grandmother, 65, is in custody pending charges, the NYPD say

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 21 February 2023 21:07
<p>An address on Clinton Ave, in the Bronx, where a 7 year old girl was allegedly stabbed by her grandmother</p>

An address on Clinton Ave, in the Bronx, where a 7 year old girl was allegedly stabbed by her grandmother

(Google Streetview)

A 7-year-old New York girl is in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by her grandmother, according to reports.

The young girl was stabbed with an unknown object at an address in Clinton Ave, The Bronx, at around 8am on Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson said, according to the New York Post.

The child was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in a critical condition where she underwent surgery.

Her grandmother, 65, has been taken into custody, police said.

According to Zillow, the address in Morrisania where the stabbing took place is a multi-family home.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No motive was immediately known.

