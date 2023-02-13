Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people have been struck by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York in a chaotic “rampage” that was caught on surveillance cameras.

Multiple pedestrians were hit by the vehicle and a cyclist was dragged by the truck on Monday morning.

The incident took place at about 11am at different locations near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, the NYPD said.

This is everything we know so far.

No indication of terror connection

Keechant Sewell, the New York City Police Commissioner, said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that there’s no indication that it was terror-related. She added that they have seven locations to process in their investigation, adding that eight people have been injured, including a police officer.

“The vehicle that was stopped was stopped as a result of it hitting several people. It came to a rest here behind us,” the commissioner said.

Ms Sewell spoke some 30 metres in front of the spot where the U-Haul was brought to a stop, at the entrance to the Battery Tunnel that connects Brooklyn to Manhattan. Ahead of her press conference, The Independent witnessed officers inspecting the back of the truck. Officers from the NYPD bomb squad were on scene.

A U-Haul truck drove into the sidewalks in Brooklyn while evading police (Screenshot / ABC7)

“At this time, we have no indication that there was any terrorism involvement in this incident,” Commissioner Sewell told the assembled press. “However, as always, we will continue to investigate this incident with the full resources of the NYPD and our partners. What we saw today is a clear example why every moment of every day, the NYPD must be prepared for every possibility.”

The commissioner said the NYPD engaged with the vehicle after it struck people, adding that the name and age of the suspect will not be released at this time.

Two victims in critical condition

Eight people have been injured, with two being in critical condition, two in serious condition, and four with minor injuries, according to NBC.

The driver was then arrested near the Brooklyn-Battery tunnel, according to New York councilman Justin Brannan.

A U-Haul was stopped in Brooklyn after mowing down several people (Screenshots / ABC7)

He tweeted: “A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge ... Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident.”

The truck struck several people after driving onto the sidewalks in Bay Ridge, ABC7 reported.

(AP)

One of those injured was a man in his 30s who was taken to hospital in critical condition. Three men riding mopeds sustained minor injuries after being hit by the truck.

Surrounded by police

The driver took off down Gowanus Expressway following the crashes and took the exit onto Hamilton Avenue before he was surrounded by police on Columbia Street in Red Hook.

“The police approached this driver and tried to get him to pull over and at that time he said something to the effect of ‘I want to die’ and proceeded to start driving on the sidewalks in Bay Ridge,” Mr Brannan said, according to ABC7.

(AP)

A bomb squad was called to the scene, but nothing suspicious was found. The suspect is allegedly a homeless man who may have been living in the U-Haul truck. He was taken to hospital for a psychological evaluation, the outlet reported.

‘No additional credible threats’

A spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams said that he has been briefed on the incident and that “there are no additional credible threats”.

The incident “seemed random, but was obviously on purpose,” Mr Brannon told NY1. “This driver knew what he was doing, knew that he was hitting people.”

Pedestrians Struck (Associated Press)

The Coldwell Banker real estate office is located on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue. Staff told The New York Times that they heard something from outside that sounded like something being dragged by a truck. When they exited the building they spotted a man lying in the street.

Amanda Perez called 911 and a volunteer ambulance service but she couldn’t get through.

“I was shocked,” she told the paper. “It was a horror to see him in that condition and think someone can flee the scene. It’s devastating.”