Six women in neon green jumpsuits rob and beat two women on NYC subway

Six women in neon green full-body jumpsuits robbed and beat two women on the NYC subway in the middle of the night.

Dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang”, the mother of one of the robbed 19-year-old women called them “complete animals” after they assaulted her daughter out of nowhere on her birthday, the New York Post reported.

The attack took place at 2am on Sunday on a Times Square subway train when a cellphone and a handbag were taken from the 19-year-olds, according to police.

“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” the mother, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Post on Monday. “Yesterday was her birthday.”

“This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting,” she added.

Footage from the incident show around six women in green full-body suits throwing one of the teens around the train car while the other is struck in the face several times.

“They were just literally standing to get on the train. These wretched grown women came down the stairs being all loud. They went to get into the train, and one of them bumped” the friend, the mother told the paper.

“My daughter was like, ‘Come on’” to the friend “and they got on the other car. Then the women came on their car through the door between the cars. They attacked my daughter,” she said.

“There was a woman with red curly hair, and she was helping,” the teenager, the mother added. “And there was a man who took his sweatshirt off and helped the girls. He got hit.”

“My daughter, she had like five of the girls on her at one time,” the mom said, noting that her daughter and her friend “were both punched in the face”.

“All these men sitting there taking videos and watching, and none of them helped while a group of ... women were beating two young girls,” the mother said of the other passengers.

The mother told the New York Post that state lawmakers have created “these ridiculous laws” that let “savages walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist”.

“Watch the videos of these two girls getting beaten by a gang of grown women, and imagine it was your daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother or friend. Put yourself in that situation,” she added.

“Animals belong behind bars,” she said. “Make an example of them.”

“What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now,” she urged the authorities.

Six women in green jumpsuits robbed and beat two women on the NYC Subway (Screenshot / Reddit / )

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting, I think people need to be held accountable for their actions and there should be no such thing as this bail-reform nonsense,” she said.

The mother told the paper that her daughter “was home from college. Now she’s getting chest X-rays and CAT scans”.

“She was supposed to be back in school this morning,” the mother noted, adding that she’s now out of school “because of her injuries from being stomped in the head by 10 grown-a** women”.

“She’s in excruciating pain,” the mother told the paper.

“When she breathes, it hurts. In one video, you can see the one girl kicked her and got her foot caught in my daughter’s purse strap. My daughter is tiny. She’s 5 foot 4. That one beast,” the mother said.

“My daughter, thank goodness, has no marks on her face. One of them had a knife strapped to their leg. Thank God nothing else happened,” she added.

The mom said her child “has bruises on both of her arms and legs. One of them bit her shoulder. She has a bite mark through her clothes”.

“They’re dressed in green in the middle of Times Square and commit such a heinous crime and think nobody knows who you are,” she told the New York Daily News. “Whatever they have coming, they deserve.”

The mother of the other 19-year-old woman beaten by the group told the New York Post that she “was vomiting last night from the concussion, and we’re waiting to get a CAT scan of her head”.

“There was a group of grown women who brutally attacked and robbed two young girls,” she said, according to The Post. “There were zero words exchanged. They literally attacked them and then kept coming over and over and over again.”