A mall security guard got dragged by a fleeing truck as he tried to apprehend the alleged thief of a giant foam carrot.

Police in Pennsylvania say that the suspect ran after pinching the carrot from the Easter display at the Clearview Mall in the city of Butler.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the mall after the giant carrot was reported stolen and the security guard stated that he had chased the suspect in a dark red Chevy truck into the parking lot.

Police say that when the security guard tried to open the door of the truck he was dragged for around a quarter of a mile at speeds of up to 35mph.

The guard was not injured in the incident.

“Luckily, he is OK and has no injuries,” Clearview General Manager Mandy DeSantis told WPXI.

After an anonymous tip, police eventually tracked down the stolen item at a home in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

Officials say that two males, aged 20 and 18, confessed to taking the carrot. Neither man was taken into custody but state police say that charges will be filed against them, reported The Butler Eagle.