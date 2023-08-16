Shots fired near Florida university campus as students are warned to shelter

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Students at a Florida university were warned to shelter-in-place after shots were fired in nearby the nearby Gulf Coast Town Center shopping mall on Wednesday morning.

Florida Gulf Coast University sent an alert to students that shots had been reported at a construction site at the mall 15 miles (24kms) south of downtown Fort Myers at around 11.15am.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting, and later confirmed that no shoppers had been hurt.

They are searching for the occupants of two cars who fled the scene.

The Florida Gulf Coast University police department posted an update at around 1.30pm to say there was no active threat and there had been no danger to students on its main campus.

LCSO is on scene of an active scene located near a construction site at Gulf Coast Town Center. No shoppers were harmed. It appears to be an isolated altercation between two vehicles that have since fled. No businesses were affected, you may notice an increased deputy presence. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 16, 2023

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post that the shooting appeared to have been an isolated altercation between two vehicles that had since fled.

He said no businesses had been affected, but to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.