Shots fired near Florida university campus as students are warned to shelter
Authorities alerted Florida Gulf Coast University students of the shooting in nearby Gulf Coast Town Center on Wednesday
Students at a Florida university were warned to shelter-in-place after shots were fired in nearby the nearby Gulf Coast Town Center shopping mall on Wednesday morning.
Florida Gulf Coast University sent an alert to students that shots had been reported at a construction site at the mall 15 miles (24kms) south of downtown Fort Myers at around 11.15am.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting, and later confirmed that no shoppers had been hurt.
They are searching for the occupants of two cars who fled the scene.
The Florida Gulf Coast University police department posted an update at around 1.30pm to say there was no active threat and there had been no danger to students on its main campus.
LCSO is on scene of an active scene located near a construction site at Gulf Coast Town Center. No shoppers were harmed. It appears to be an isolated altercation between two vehicles that have since fled. No businesses were affected, you may notice an increased deputy presence.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 16, 2023
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post that the shooting appeared to have been an isolated altercation between two vehicles that had since fled.
He said no businesses had been affected, but to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.