An emotional Gavin Newsom asked, “What the hell is going on?” as he spoke in Half Moon Bay, California, the day after seven farm workers were fatally shot.

“Only in America. Number one in gun ownership, number one in deaths. It’s not that complicated,” said Mr Newsom as the state reels from a string of mass shootings.

“What the hell do I have to lose? We have to call some people out. I’m still waiting for Kevin McCarthy, we haven’t heard one damn word from him since Monterey Park or what happened here. Nothing. It should surprise no one. “

And he added: “Only in America do we see this kind of carnage.”

Chunli Zhao, 67, worked for decades at one of the two agricultural business sites where the shooting unfolded on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested soon after when he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office. Video showed officers wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

The alleged gunman shot dead four victims and wounded a fifth at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, and fatally shot another three victims at the Rice Trucking-Soil Farm located around two miles away, according to authorities. The eighth victim was airlifted to hospital and is now in a stable condition.

The horror attack is believed to have been witnessed by many children, as many farm workers live on-site with their families.

Police said on Tuesday that Zhao obtained the gun legally and characterised the incident as “workplace violence”.

The arraignment is expected on Wednesday in San Mateo County.