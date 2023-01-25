Half Moon Bay shooting - live: Suspect Chunli Zhao who killed 7 at California mushroom farm bought gun legally
Half Moon Bay shooting unfolded less than two days after massacre in Monterey Park
An emotional Gavin Newsom asked, “What the hell is going on?” as he spoke in Half Moon Bay, California, the day after seven farm workers were fatally shot.
“Only in America. Number one in gun ownership, number one in deaths. It’s not that complicated,” said Mr Newsom as the state reels from a string of mass shootings.
“What the hell do I have to lose? We have to call some people out. I’m still waiting for Kevin McCarthy, we haven’t heard one damn word from him since Monterey Park or what happened here. Nothing. It should surprise no one. “
And he added: “Only in America do we see this kind of carnage.”
Chunli Zhao, 67, worked for decades at one of the two agricultural business sites where the shooting unfolded on Monday afternoon.
He was arrested soon after when he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office. Video showed officers wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.
The alleged gunman shot dead four victims and wounded a fifth at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, and fatally shot another three victims at the Rice Trucking-Soil Farm located around two miles away, according to authorities. The eighth victim was airlifted to hospital and is now in a stable condition.
The horror attack is believed to have been witnessed by many children, as many farm workers live on-site with their families.
Police said on Tuesday that Zhao obtained the gun legally and characterised the incident as “workplace violence”.
The arraignment is expected on Wednesday in San Mateo County.
A “disgruntled” mushroom farm worker, 67, has been arrested for killing seven coworkers in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – leaving California reeling from its third mass shooting in as many days.
Chunli Zhao, who worked for decades at one of the two sites where the shooting unfolded, was arrested on Monday afternoon after he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office.
Eleven people were killed and at least another nine injured in the shooting on the first night of Lunar New Year celebrations
Monterey Park shooter may have been building homemade silencers
The Monterey Park mass killer was building homemade silencers for guns and had stockpiled ammunition, police have revealed.
The suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is accused of killing 11 people and injuring nine others in Monterey Park, California.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
California rocked by third mass shooting in three days
California has been rocked by its third mass shooting in as many days as a teenager was killed and seven other victims injured in a shooting rampage at a gas station in Oakland.
The shooting unfolded just after 6pm on Monday at a Valera gas station along Seminary Avenue and Macarthur Blvd, according to the Oakland Police Department (OPD).
Rachel Sharp reports.
Monterey Park gunman is oldest mass shooting suspect for five decades
The 72-year-old gunman who killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio on Saturday is the oldest mass shooter in more than five decades, according to a non-profit that tracks gun violence.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
US begins 2023 with grim wave of mass killings
Eleven people killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Seven Chinese and Latino farmworkers killed amid the serene beauty of California’s Half Moon Bay. A 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed six people across five generations of her family.
While all three of the rampages unfolded in recent days in California, people across the United States are reeling from the regular onslaught of mass killings in the first weeks of 2023.
A database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows 2023 off to a particularly deadly start, with 39 people slain in six events since 4 January, when a Utah man, investigated but never charged over a 2020 child abuse complaint, shot and killed his wife, her mother and their five children before killing himself.
Read on:
Everything we know about Half Moon Bay shooting
California has now been left reeling from three mass shootings in as many days, after a “disgruntled” mushroom farm worker allegedly shot dead seven coworkers in a massacre in Half Moon Bay.
Chunli Zhao, who worked for decades at one of the two sites where the shooting unfolded, is accused of carrying out two separate shootings at two different agricultural businesses in the San Francisco area.
Here’s what we know:
Monterey Park killer claimed his family tried to poison him decades ago
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.
Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Governor says Chinese translator could not describe what shooting victims had seen
“Their friends got shot, killed,” Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Tuesday.
“They went over, people had been shot, and they thought they were acting. They’d never heard a sound like that, they’d never seen a scene like that, they didn’t even know how to comprehend a gunshot wound. That’s not something they ever experienced, let alone comprehend that.
“Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of destruction of communities and lives and confidence and sense of safety and belonging.”
Half Moon Bay suspect threatened to suffocate roommate, court documents state
Chunli Zhao, 66, threatened to suffocate and split open a former roommate’s head with a knife, court documents state.
The suspect was accused of making the threats in March 2013 after he quit a restaurant job, according to a civil harassment restraining order filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel states that the roommate said in a sworn declaration that the suspect, “took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me” after being told to collect his final paycheck at the restaurant.
The declaration states that Mr hao responded, “today I am going to kill you.”