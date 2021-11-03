Suspect in Halloween mask attacks man with axe in New York

A suspect in a smiling Halloween mask attacked a man with an axe in New York City.

The suspect is now wanted by police after the Monday night attack when he threatened to kill a 51-year-old man and then hit his left arm with the weapon.

The suspect hasn’t yet been identified. The New York Police Department has said that he walked up to the victim around 10pm on Monday on Broadway near Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

The man ran off after issuing a death threat and hitting the man’s left arm. Police have said he ran down into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station.

Emergency personnel took the victim to Mt Sinai Morningside hospital. His condition was reported to be stable. He received a deep wound on his arm, New York Daily News reported.

A suspect in a Halloween mask attacked a man with an axe in New York City (NYPD)

The suspect was wearing a mask from the horror film “The Purge” when he walked up to the victim and his wife. The couple managed to grab a photo of the suspect both with and without the mask from the film.

“I don’t like you! I’m going to kill you!” he reportedly yelled at the man before striking him.

