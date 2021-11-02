The police in Ohio’s Fostoria city have warned parents to check their children’s candy following reports that some Halloween treats had been tampered with.

The warning came after an unidentified child found a needle inside a KitKat bar when they returned after trick-or-treating on Saturday night. Soon after, the police received another report about a sewing needle inside a bag of Sour Patch Kids.

Authorities have not yet located the street where these candies were given out. Officials have said that the two children are not related and added that no one has been injured.

“Although we are only aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” police chief Keith Loreno told CNN.

Images shared on social media showed a needle carefully inserted inside a KitKat bar. The needle in the Sour Patch Kids bag was reportedly inserted through a small hole on the side.

“Why would anyone do this? We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing,” the Fostoria police wrote on Facebook after initial reports emerged. The post has since been taken down.

A local hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, has offered to X-ray candies to ensure there are no metal pieces inside.

“Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received,” police told the Washington Examiner.