Adam Montgomery’s trial hears about $400 Home Depot purchase of items to ‘destroy Harmony’s body’: Updates
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Harmony Montgomery, five, was last seen alive in late 2019, but authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, only started looking for her two years later
Adam Montgomery has remained absent from his own murder trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.
Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.
In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.
Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident.
The little girl’s remains were first hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family stayed after her death. Montgomery snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.
On Thursday, jurors heard evidence of a $400 purchase of items at a Home Depot that the prosecution alleges Montgomery used to destroy his daughter’s remains. A detective told the court that a $500 withdrawal from an account that belonged to Kayla Montgomery was made at a bank less than a mile away from the store.
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Anthony Bodero, the friend that Kayla and Adam Montgomery visited on the day that Harmony died, took the stand on Tuesday.
Montgomery is standing trial on murder charges after conceding to two charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information in connection with his daughter’s December 2019 death.
GRAPHIC WARNING. Anthony Bodero was grilled by Adam Montgomery’s attorneys over five-year-old’s 2019 death
The prosecution has argued in court that Montgomery beat Harmony to death after she soiled herself inside the family car. At the time, Harmony, Montgomery, his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery and the couple’s two infant sons were living in the vehicle after being evicted.
Meanwhile, Montgomery’s attorneys have claimed in court that Harmony actually died under the care of her stepmother and that her father only went along with plans to destroy the body to “protect” his family.
Between Harmony’s death in late 2019, and March 2020, her remains were moved from a cooler at the home of Kayla Montgomery’s mother to the ceiling vents at a homeless shelter where the Montgomerys stayed and then to a walk-in freezer at his workplace.
The prosecution said Harmony’s DNA and Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints were found on a cut-out portion of ceiling drywall
The state’s case has largely hinged on testimony by Montgomery’s estranged wife, as well as DNA evidence of the horrific ways in which he worked to crush, reduce and dispose of Harmony’s remains.
On Thursday, jurors heard about a February 2020 $400 purchase of limestone, a metal-cutting diamond blade, a lithium-ion battery and a power grinder.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Prosecutors alleged Montgomery bought limestone, a metal-cutting diamond blade, a lithium-ion battery and a power grinder in February 2020
Montgomery took daughter’s rotting remains to work with him
After neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery reportedly brought the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.
At the time, he worked as a cook and dishwasher at the since-closed Portland Pie Company.
“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”
Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to Harmony’s blood
After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.
The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.
“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.
The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.
“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.
According to prosecutors, Montgomery fatally hit his daughter in the head after she soiled herself while in the car Harmony, Kayla, and the couple’s two infant sons lived out of.
The little girl’s death went unreported for two years until authorities in Manchester launched an investigation in 2021 following desperate attempts by Harmony’s mother to get in touch with her.
Adam Montgomery denies killing his five-year-old daughter
Rampant abuse, damning DNA evidence and a ‘betrayal’ prison letter: Harmony Montgomery trial’s key revelations
Harmony disappeared in 2019, but police didn’t know she was missing until two years later, when her mother publicly demanded an investigation after months of failed attempts to get in touch with Montgomery.
Montgomery’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla Montgomery later came forward with allegations that he fatally hit Harmony in the head after she soiled herself while the family was travelling in a car. Kayla and Adam Montgomery’s then-infant sons were also inside the vehicle, where the family had been living after being evicted from their home in November 2019.
What followed were two years of disturbing plots to hide Harmony’s decomposing body. Montgomery finally disposed of it at an unknown location in March 2020.
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Here are some of the key revelations that have emerged in court during the first week of trial:
GRAPHIC WARNING. Adam Montgomery’s trial has heard disturbing revelations surrounding his daughter’s December 2019 death
Last week, Montgomery’s lawyer gave a dramatic preview of the line of defence they will be pursuing throughout the trial. During the opening statement, attorney James Brooks claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery, his client’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, who last saw the little girl alive.
Mr Brooks went on to say that Kayla Montgomery had created a web of lies to put the blame on her husband and that Adam Montgomery had merely agreed to destroy evidence to “protect” his wife and keep custody of their young children.
“He’s not innocent here. He and Kayla moved the body to keep it hidden. You should find him guilty on those charges,” Mr Brooks told jurors. “Adam Montgomery did not kill Harmony ... Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see Harmony alive and knows how Harmony died.”
Father has said he intends to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information, but denies killing his daughter