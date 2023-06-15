Harvard morgue manager – live: Families horrified as medical school worker arrested for selling body parts
Cedric Lodge allegedly stole ‘heads, brains, skin and bones’ from cadavers donated to school
A Harvard Medical School morgue manager and his wife are among five people who have been charged with stealing and selling human remains.
Cedric Lodge, who was fired on 6 May, allegedly stole “heads, brains, skin and bones” from cadavers that were donated to the school, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania said on Wednesday.
He and his wife Denise sold the body parts to buyers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, sending them in the post, according to the indictment. In one case, the buyer allegedly intended to tan skin into leather.
The scheme, which is part of a larger black market, is alleged to ran for five years from 2018 to 2022.
Mr Lodge, who was hired by Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts in 1995, allegedly sometimes allowed potential buyers into the morgue to choose which body parts they wanted.
After the horrifying allegations emerged, family members who donated their loved ones’ bodies to medical research spoke of their horror.
Sarah Hill, who donated her aunt’s body to the school, told Boston 25 News she now feels “sick”. “We as family members gave her body to Harvard thinking that she was in the best hands possible,” she said.
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the school in the scheme that stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to court documents. The body parts were taken without the school's knowledge or permission, authorities said, adding that the school has cooperated with the investigation.
Lodge sometimes took the body parts — which included heads, brains, skin and bones — back to his home where he lived with his wife, Denise, 63, and some remains were sent to buyers through the mail, authorities said. Lodge also allegedly allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy.
