Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for felony sex crime charges has been overturned by the New York Court of Appeals.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women who had been pursuing a career in the film industry. In a 4-3 decision, New York’s highest court ruled the original judge made “egregious errors” in the 2020 trial by allowing prosecutors to call witnesses whose allegations were not related to the charges at hand.

Harvey Weinstein’s New York conviction has been overturned, but he will remain behind bars in California ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

As a result, the former Hollywood producer is entitled to a new trial, the court wrote.

“The only evidence against defendant was the complainants’ testimony, and the result of the court’s rulings, on the one hand, was to bolster their credibility and diminish defendant’s character before the jury,” the decision read. “On the other hand, the threat of a cross-examination highlighting these untested allegations undermined defendant’s right to testify.”

Weinstein will remain in prison as he completes a 16-year sentence in California after he was convicted of rape in 2022.

