Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harvey Weinstein rape victim ‘Jane Doe’ breaks her silence: ‘I want my life back’

Evgeniya Chernyshova is speaking out after the disgraced Hollywood film producer was sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping her

Bevan Hurley
Friday 24 February 2023 15:43
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison

A victim of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation previously known only as Jane Doe has spoken out in a new interview.

The disgraced media mogul, 70, was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of raping Evgeniya Chernyshova, whose identity was kept secret throughout the trial and sentencing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms Chernyshova said she had chosen to reveal her identity as she was tired of hiding.

“I want my life back. I’m Evgeniya, I’ve been raped. This is my story,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Recommended

Weinstein begged for mercy in a California courtroom as a judge sentenced him to an additional 16 years behind bars, all but ensuring the disgraced movie mogul will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Two months earlier he was found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape and sexual assault.

The former Hollywood executive was already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in that jurisdiction in 2020.

Ms Chernyshova, an actor and mother of three, told how she had burst into tears after hearing the guilty verdicts come back in December.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in