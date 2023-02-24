Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A victim of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation previously known only as Jane Doe has spoken out in a new interview.

The disgraced media mogul, 70, was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of raping Evgeniya Chernyshova, whose identity was kept secret throughout the trial and sentencing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms Chernyshova said she had chosen to reveal her identity as she was tired of hiding.

“I want my life back. I’m Evgeniya, I’ve been raped. This is my story,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein begged for mercy in a California courtroom as a judge sentenced him to an additional 16 years behind bars, all but ensuring the disgraced movie mogul will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Two months earlier he was found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape and sexual assault.

The former Hollywood executive was already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in that jurisdiction in 2020.

Ms Chernyshova, an actor and mother of three, told how she had burst into tears after hearing the guilty verdicts come back in December.