An amber alert has been issued for Hayley Giandoni, a 14-year-old who went missing at the weekend.

Texas authorities and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced the alert on Monday.

According to KWTX, Hayley was last seen in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas, on Saturday.

The suburb is roughly 27 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas.

Hayley was last was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and camouflage leggings, the alert said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

While no further information was available on Monday, News4SanAntonio reported that police were looking for a suspect in connection with Hayley’s adduction.

An amber alert in the United States is used to alert members of the public to a child abduction emergency.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.