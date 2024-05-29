The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Wild video footage shows the terrifying moment a family was ambushed by carjackers outside their Mississippi home and took off in their car.

Heather Allen and her family were milling around in their driveway around 7:30pm Friday when two men armed with guns stormed up the driveway, according to Ring doorbell camera footage obtained by WAPT.

A gunshot can be heard on the video as Allen and her adult son duck behind one of the cars.

“I threw my hands up like, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’ and he just pulled me down,” Allen told WAPT.

Allen’s other son, daughter and two grandchildren, were inside the vehicle.

“They kept hollering, ‘Give me the keys, give me the keys,’” Allen said of the carjackers.

Heather Allen and her son duck behind a car as two men walk up their driveway with guns ( WAPT )

The video then shows one of the men opening the driver’s side door and pulling Allen’s daughter out before getting behind the wheel.

“He jumps in the driver’s seat, I’m standing on the outside looking in, and he points a gun at my oldest boy’s face,” Allen said.

Her son managed to escape from the car, but Allen’s two grandchildren were still in the backseat.

“My daughter was like, ‘My babies, my babies are in the car,’” Allen said.

So Allen reached in the car and grabbed her grandchildren while the carjackers continued to scream at her for the keys.

The suspects fled with one of the cars that was found just 40 minutes later ( WAPT )

Allen eventually threw her keys on the ground and the carjackers took her vehicle, which was parked on the lawn.

The Jackson Police Department located Allen’s car about 40 minutes after the carjacking. It was largely undamaged and left two blocks away. It’s now in police possession as they process it for evidence, WAPT reports.

“The cop said that the car looks good, but it’s in the impound lot. I can’t get it until they investigate it for fingerprints,” Allen said.

Two people of interest in connection to the carjacking have been identified by investigators, according to Jackson police Chief Joseph Wade. The individuals are not in custody and no arrests have been made, he said.

Wild footage captured the ordeal on camera ( WAPT )

“I had an opportunity to look at the video of Ms. Allen and her family being robbed and carjacked in their driveway,” Chief Wade said.

“It was extremely disturbing to me. It was very concerning to me because a threat to them and their family is a threat to everyone.”

The family has only lived in the area for about three months, but now Allen said she wants to move out of Jackson.

“I’m not sleeping. My oldest son, his anxiety is through the roof — he’s even scared,” Allen said. “My daughter, she has shock, but they’re safe. They are in Batesville right now.”

“We can’t stay here anymore,” Allen added.