Robert Crimo arrested as person of interest in Highland Park shooting

Robert Crimo, a 22-year-old man who was named by police as a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting attack on a July 4 parade, has been arrested by the authoririties.

Officials said the Mr Crimo was taken into custody near Lake Forest, a Chicago suburb about six miles to the north of where the attack on Indepedence Day parade was carried out. Six people were killed and at least 24 were injured.

Speaking at a brief pressing conference on Monday evening, officials said Mr Crimo had been spotted by a North Chicago officer who attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Mr Crimo then fled and led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped in Lake Forest, Illinois.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be taken to the Highland Park police department.

Television crews showed the scene at a junction Lake Forest, where a blue sedan had been brought a halt, its four doors open.

When asked, authorities said they are still calling Mr Crimo a “person of interest” while they investigate and connect him to the scene.

More follows..