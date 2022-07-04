Highland Park shooting - live: ‘Multiple’ people shot at July 4 parade in Illinois
The number of wounded is currently unknown
A mass shooting at a Chicago Fourth of July parade has left several people injured.
A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times was at the event and saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies. They noted at least five other people who were wounded or covered with blood near the parade's reviewing stand.
There is no official estimate of injuries and deaths at this time.
Witnesses speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times told reporters they heard multiple shots, some counting as many as 20.
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.
“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”
Police in the area were encouraging attendees to flee, saying "it's not safe to be here."
Law enforcement has not yet identified a suspect.
Illinois lawmaker says he’s heard of ‘loss of life’ in Fourth of July parade shooting
Illinois Representative Brad Schneider said he was aware of the shooting and suggested he had heard about “loss of life” at the event.
No casualties have been confirmed as of this time.
“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!” he said.
Shooter fired from a rooftop near the parade route
A shooter who fired on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, reportedly fired from the roof of a nearby business, WGN reports.
Witnesses speaking to the outlet said the shooter was on the roof of an outdoor outfitter called Uncle Dan’s and fired five or six rounds before firing another five or six rounds into the crowd.
The shooter is still at large.
‘Multiple’ people shot at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois
‘Multiple’ people have been shot at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb just outside Chicago.
Chicago Sun-Times reporters on scene said multiple people were bloodied and fleeing then area, and at least three bloodied bodies had been covered by a sheet.
It is unclear how many people are wounded and there is no word yet on fatalities.
Rachel Sharp has more at The Independent below:
Active shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with ‘multiple’ people shot
The shooting unfolded around 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off at 10am on Monday morning
