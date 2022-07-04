Attendees at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago react as they learn a shooter has opened fired further down the street. (screengrab)

A mass shooting at a Chicago Fourth of July parade has left several people injured.

A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times was at the event and saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies. They noted at least five other people who were wounded or covered with blood near the parade's reviewing stand.

There is no official estimate of injuries and deaths at this time.

Witnesses speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times told reporters they heard multiple shots, some counting as many as 20.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

Police in the area were encouraging attendees to flee, saying "it's not safe to be here."

Law enforcement has not yet identified a suspect.