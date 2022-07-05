What we know about gun used by alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo

The type of gun used in the Highland Park July 4th parade mass shooting that killed six and wounded was a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15”, police said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities initially said they had recovered a “rifle” from along the July 4th parade route, and that they were deliberately withholding further details as they hunted for the gunman.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, later revealed the gunman had scaled a fire escape and fired more than 70 rounds down onto the crowd from a business rooftop.

Law enforcement first identified suspect Robert E Crimo, 22, through DNA found on the rifle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a rapid trace of the rifle to identify where the gun was last sold and to whom.

Mr Crimo was named as a person of interest and arrested about eight hours later after a brief pursuit with police. He has not been formally charged.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said in interviews on Tuesday she believed the weapon used in the mass shooting was purchased legally. Authorities later confirmed that detail and said Mr Crimo was in possession of other weapons, including a rifle at the time of his arrest.

Semi-automatic gunfire rains down on a July 4th parade

When the gunfire erupted just after 10am CDT, hundreds of parade-goers in Highland Park fled leaving prams, clothes and pools of blood strewn along the route in Highland Park.

In videos of the incident, the heavy, staccato sound of semi-automatic gunfire was unmistakeable.

“We heard 20 to 30 rounds,” Letham Burns told NBC News.

“It definitely was semi-automatic, in a rapid cadence.”

Another witness, Dr David Baum, told NBC Chicago the injuries sustained were “horrific”.

“The kind of injuries you’d probably see in wartime, the kind of injuries that only probably happen when bullets can blow bodies up,” he said.

Robert Crimo was taken into custody after an eight-hour manhunt on Monday (Robert Crimo via REUTERS)

Many took shelter anywhere they could: in dumpsters, businesses and homes as the city was locked down for hours.

In recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York that left a combined 31 people dead, including 19 children, the 18-year-old shooters in both cases legally purchased the AR-15s they used.

In Uvalde, doctors and medical examiners who responded to the scene had to identify many of the victims through DNA, so badly damaged were the bullet-riddled bodies of the first and second grade children.

House lawmakers passed a sweeping gun reform package last month that included raising the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 years old and banning large-capacity magazines.

However, the Senate agreed to vote on a watered-down bill that stopped shorted of raising the minimum age AR-15s could be purchased at.

Instead, the Senate bill that has since been signed into law enhanced background checks for under 21 year olds, closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” created stiffer penalties for gun trafficking and provided $750m for mental health services and school security.

AR-15s have become synonymous with mass shootings in the United States.

The semi-automatic weapon was used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, in the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.