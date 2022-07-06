Liveupdated1657111539

Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo to appear in court after being charged with seven counts of murder

Crimo had threatened to 'kill everyone' in his home three years before shooting

Namita Singh
Wednesday 06 July 2022 13:45
Bystanders run after hearing gunshots in shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

Robert Crimo, the suspect in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, a day after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Illinois state attorney Eric Reinhart. The prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail, reported CNN.

According to the police, Mr Crimo had planned an attack for weeks and fired more than 70 rounds randomly into the crowd watching the parade, killing seven and injuring more than three dozen people.

Photo of Robert Crimo dressed as a woman to escape the area of the mass shooting

(WGN9)

He had his first encounter with the police in April 2019, when the authorities received a 911 call reporting an attempted suicide, said Lake County Sheriff deputy chief Christopher Covelli on Tuesday. In September that year police were again called regarding alleged threats “to kill everyone” that he had directed at family members, though they did not arrest him.

The names of six of the seven victims have been released: Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, Stephen Strauss, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

More than $230,000 raised for preschool teacher and husband shot in front of children

An online fundraiser for the pre-school teacher and her husband who were shot in front of their two young children during the Highland Park rampage that left seven people dead has now raised more than $230,000.

Zoe and Stephen Kolpack, her father and her brother-in-law were all injured when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July event in the Chicago suburb on Monday.

The family members are all said to be undergoing “various surgeries” in hospital, according to the GoFundMe page, which had an outset goal of raising $100,000 for the family, which it has now more than doubled.

“The overwhelming generosity and support we have received is beyond anything we could have ever imagined. We are so grateful,” wrote the fundraiser’s organiser, Samantha Whitehead, in a recent update. “Stephen (Zoe’s husband) and his brother Nick are in the hospital recovering from their surgeries, and hope to be discharged soon,” she added. Ms Kolpack’s father, Mike, is now at home recovering while the pre-school teacher was still awaiting surgery as of Tuesday afternoon but was expected to have her procedure later that night.

“At this time, we are not sure what the recovery entails for each of the family members. Again, we are so thankful for all the support and hope to provide another positive update soon!”

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park shooting survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”.

Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday.

“I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.

“And then I looked up and I saw the shooter shooting down at the kids,” she told NBC News. “And I told her that it was a shooter and that she had to run.”

They were running beside each other when her mother was hit by a bullet in the chest and fell to the ground.

“I knew she was dead,” she said. “I just told her that I loved her, but I couldn’t stop because he was still shooting everyone next to me.”

Read the full story from my colleague Namita Singh:

Chicago survivor describes moment mother was killed at her side: ‘I couldn’t stop’

‘I got to have 22 years with the best mom in the world... she was my best friend’

Carlson draws backlash after he claims ‘mass shooters are going nuts’ because women lecture about 'privilege’

In response to the deadly mass shooting on Independence Day in Highland Park, Illinois, which left seven dead and dozens wounded, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took to his prime-time programme to rage against what he perceived to be the driving force behind so many mass shootings in the US: women “lecturing” about men’s so-called “ privilege”.

The Fox host introduced the controversial take by first saying that Robert Crimo, the suspected shooter in Monday’s massacre, wouldn’t raise any alarms (despite the fact that the host noted during the same segment how police were called to the 21-year-old’s home twice in 2019 over threats to harm himself and kill his family) because he looks like “a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy”.

“They’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’. They’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed,” he said. “And yet the authorities in their lives - mostly women – never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male, you’re privileged!’”

The comments, which quickly drew the ire of the online Twittersphere, went further to nearly defend the so-called “angry”, predominantly male mass shooters, after he said: “Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So, a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?”

“98% of mass shootings are committed by men, but Tucker Carlson still found a way to blame women. You can’t make this sh*t up,” tweeted one user, @TheScottCharles, while another listed all the things the Fox host was willing to blame for mass shootings - “marijuana, SSRIs, social media, porn, video games, school counselors, women (seriously)” - and all the things the pundit wouldn’t note, including guns or the accused shooter.

Suspected Highland Park shooter bought his guns after father sponsored his permit

Three months after suspected Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo had police called to his family home after he threatened to “kill everyone” inside, he applied for his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, under his father’s sponsorship.

In September 2019, when then 19-year-old Mr Crimo was two years too young to legally obtain a gun permit, Illinois State Police were called to the suspected shooter’s family home after they received a call about a “clear and present danger” report after he threatened to “kill everyone” in his family.

Two months after the fall incident, Robert ‘Bob’ Crimo Jr, the suspected shooter’s father, sponsored his son for an FOID card, which was approved one month later in January 2020.

Read the full report from The Independent below:

Highland Park suspect bought guns after father sponsored permit

Robert Crimo was 19 , two years under the legal age to apply for a gun permit, when his father sponsored him for a FOID card in December 2019 and it was approved one month later

Robert Crimo’s parents speak out about ‘terrible tragedy’

The parents of the suspected shooter Robert Crimo have hired attorney Steve Greenberg’s firm, a firm that has represented numerous high-profile cases, including singer R Kelly, to represent both their son and the family.

In a statement released by the Crimo family’s attorney, they expressed their deep sorrow for the “terrible tragedy” that unfolded on Monday, where seven people died and dozens more were injured after a gunman randomly fired more than 70 rounds on a crowd of paradegoers.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” the parents said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody,” the Crimo family’s attorney said in a statement.

Keep reading the full story from Shweta Sharma below:

Robert Crimo’s parents speak out about ‘terrible tragedy’ on Highland Park shooting

Attorney says parents are ‘as stunned and shocked as anyone’

More than $1m raised in hours for boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting

More than a million dollars have been raised within hours for a toddler who lost both his parents in the mass shooting at the 4 July parade in Highland Park.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people who were killed in the shooting spree. During the commotion, their two-year-old son Aiden was split up from his parents.

The boy was escorted to the sidelines by some of the participants in the rally amidst the chaos.

He was reunited with his grandparents and other family members later. According to the grandfather, the child survived because his father covered him with his body.

Continue reading the full story from The Independent below:

More than $1m raised in hours for boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting

The young child reportedly told his grandparents that ’mommy and daddy are arriving soon’

‘Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsessions with 47’

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.

The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.

Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.

But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.

Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.

The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.

There’s also the unexplained obsession with the number 47 – which is the date for July 4 backwards.

Read the report by Rachel Sharp looking into Mr Crimo’s disturbing online world:

The disturbing online world of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo

A trail of disturbing online posts including videos glorifying school shootings and mass violence have raised questions whether red flags were missed, reports Rachel Sharp

Crimo went to Trump rally dressed as Where’s Waldo

Robert Crimo attended a Donald Trump rally dressed up as the character from “Where’s Waldo”.

Mr Crimo appears to be a supporter of the former president – who is currently himself the focus of an investigation in Congress over the January 6 Capitol riot.

The 21-year-old, who posted disturbing videos online ahead of Monday’s massacre, was pictured in the Waldo outfit at a Trump rally in Northbrook, Illinois, in September 2020.

He posted a selfie of himself at the event with a Trump 2020 flag seen in the background.

Read the details in this report by Rachel Sharp:

Robert Crimo went to Trump rally dressed as Where’s Waldo

Robert Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night following an eight-hour manhunt

What we know about the gun used by Highland Park shooter

The type of gun used in the Highland Park 4 July shooting that killed seven and wounded over three dozen was a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15”, police said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities initially said they had recovered a “rifle” from along the parade route, and that they were deliberately withholding further details as they hunted for the gunman.

Sgt Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, later revealed the gunman had scaled a fire escape and fired more than 70 rounds down onto the crowd from a business rooftop.

When the gunfire erupted just after 10am CDT, hundreds of parade-goers in Highland Park fled leaving prams, clothes and pools of blood strewn along the route in Highland Park.

In videos of the incident, the heavy, staccato sound of semi-automatic gunfire was unmistakable.

“We heard 20 to 30 rounds,” Letham Burns told NBC News.

“It definitely was semi-automatic, in a rapid cadence.”

Read the details in this report from my colleague Bevan Hurley:

What we know about gun used by alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo

The ‘high-powered rifle’ used in the Highland Park shooting was bought legally. A gun reform package passed last month failed to raise the age the ‘weapons of war’ could be purchased

Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants.

Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene took to Twitter late on Monday to say anyone not buying into her claims was part of a coverup on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry.

My colleague Andrew Feinberg reports:

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo

No evidence has emerged to suggest alleged shooter Robert Crimo III was mentally ill or an abuser of drugs

