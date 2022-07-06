More than $1m raised in hours for boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting

More than a million dollars have been raised within hours for a toddler who lost both his parents in the mass shooting at the 4 July parade in Highland Park.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people who were killed in the shooting spree. During the commotion, their two-year-old son Aiden was split up from his parents.

The boy was escorted to the sidelines by some of the participants in the rally amidst the chaos.

However, certain videos and photos of the young boy strolling around the bloodied gunshot scene became viral and were widely shared on social media, sparking a search for the boy’s identity and calls for help.

He was reunited with his grandparents and other family members later. According to the grandfather, the child survived because his father covered him with his body.

The young child reportedly told his grandparents that “mommy and daddy are arriving soon” and seemed shocked.

Now a GoFundMe request has been set up by members of the community for the boy and he is receiving thousands of dollars every hour, crossing $1.8m mark already with the highest donation of $18,000 received from just one person.

Over 34,000 people have donated money for the child till Wednesday morning.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, Aiden’s parents who were killed in the fourth of July parade at Highland Park (GoFundMe)

“Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan,” it said.

The community is aiming to raise $5m for the boy with an intention to “assist him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected path,” the online campaign stated.

Friends of the McCarthys said Aiden’s maternal grandparents would care for the boy going forward.

Four of other others who were killed were identified on Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, all of them residents of Highland Park, except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.

The suspect has been charged with seven counts of murder and faces a life sentence.