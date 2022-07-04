An active shooting situation is currently under way at a July 4 parade in Illinois with multiple people believed to have been shot by a gunman positioned on a roof over the festivities.

Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade around 10 minutes after the celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning, reported The Chicago Sun-Times.

Witnesses told WGN that the suspect began firing from the roof of an Uncle Dan’s retail store into the parade below.

As of 11.20am local time, the shooting was still “active” and members of the public are being urged to stay away from the area, according to Illinois State Police.

“The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade,” the agency said.

“The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

It is currently unclear how many victims there are or if there are any fatalities.

One person was covered by a blanket on the ground while at least five others were seen bloodied, reported the local outlet.

Footage posted on social media shows revellers and parade participants suddenly fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted in the streets.

The city of Highland Park confirmed on its Facebook page that police were responding to an “incident” in the area and that the festivities had been canceled.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled,” the message read.

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the downtown area.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it was assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting along the parade route.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the department said.

Local residents who had come to enjoy the family-friendly Independence Day celebrations just minutes earlier were forced to flee to safety.