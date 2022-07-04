Six people were killed and 24 injured after gunfire erupted at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to local reports.

Witnesses reported hearing up to 25 shots fired just after 10am CDT on Monday, which struck several in attendance and sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — running from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that blankets had been placed over “three bloodied bodies” and up to five others had been wounded in the shooting. The city later confirmed five deaths with 16 people hospitalised.

Law enforcement were warning people to avoid Highland Park and it was being treated as an active shooter situation.

What we know about the shooting so far

Witnesses told WGN that a suspect began firing from the roof of an Uncle Dan’s retail store into the parade below about 10 minutes after the parade started.

The shooting happened "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in statement posted shortly after 11 am CDT.

“Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here,” policer told parade-goers.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”

Eyewitnesses tell of running for their lives

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed were fireworks — until hearing people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she said.

Her five-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on it’s website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Ms Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and then scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Glickman said.

“So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

City leaders said on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Authorities secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park as they tried to locate the shooter.

Beaches in the area have also been closed.

The city said on it’s website that the parade would feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment.

It was the 308th mass shooting so far in the United States in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

What we know about the shooter

Highland Park Police described the suspect as a white male 18-20 years old, with long black hair, small build, and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

They recovered a rifle from the scene, but still consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Eerie parallels to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

In November 2021, six people were killed and 62 others were injured when a driver broke through barricades and into the path of a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, about 75 miles north of Highland Park.

As happened in Highland Park, strollers and chairs were left strewn along the main street after the attack.

Darrell Edward Brooks has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and dozens of other offenses.

He had been out on bond after being accused of running over a woman a few weeks earlier.

Where is Highland Park?

Situated about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago, Highland Park is an affluent suburban city in Illinois on the southwestern edge of Lake Michigan.

It has a population of around 30,000, according to the 2020 Census.

Several members of the famous Chicago Bulls NBA team of the 1990s lived in the area, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc.

Associated Press contributed to this report