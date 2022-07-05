Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre
Gunfire erupted at around 10.14am on Monday morning as a July 4 parade was under way
At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois Monday morning.
Police named Robert E Crimo, a man in his 20s, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.
A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.
While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, according to the authorities.
One of those killed was a Mexican national Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs said on Twitter. He added that two other Mexicans were wounded in the incident.
About 26 of those wounded, aged between eight to 85 were sent to the NorthShore University Health Centre. All but one had gunshot wounds, said the hospital’s medical director of emergency preparedness, Dr Brigham Temple.
Cities cancel events in aftermath of shooting
Several nearby cities cancelled events, including parades and fireworks in the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting. The Chicago White Sox announced on Twitter that a planned post-game fireworks show is cancelled due to yesterday’s gun violence.
Glencoe officials said the village was canceling its Fourth of July parade as they urged the residents to “remain home” with the “threat still at large.”
“There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glencoe. Public Safety are monitoring the situation and recommend avoiding public and crowded areas at this time,” the village tweeted.
In a nearby Deerfield, Families Days activities at Jewett Park was cleared and parade cancelled, the authorities announced on Twitter.
The police believe there was only one shooter at Highland Park. Since the incident, they have detained a man named Robert E Crimo, identifying him as a person of interest.
President ‘shocked by the senseless gun violence’
President Joe Biden on Monday said he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”
Mr Biden signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.
‘Furious’ Illinois governor lashes out after the mass shooting
Illinois governor JB Pritzker slammed the American “tradition” of poor gun control after the Highland Park shooting on the fourth of July that devastated a “celebration of America”.
“It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Mr Pritzker said at a news conference.
“I’m furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition.”
A trail of abandoned items
The Monday shooting at Parkland High occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.
Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.
They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.
‘There’s no safe space’
The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. With schools, churches, grocery stores and community parades becoming killing grounds in recent months, the bloodshed came this time as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding.
“There’s no safe place,” said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.
“It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s also right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday evening to retrieve chairs, blankets and a child’s bike that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.
“It’s commonplace now,” Mr Tuazon said of what he called yet another American atrocity. “We don’t blink anymore. Until laws change, it’s going to be more of the same.”
Man named 'person of interest' taken into custody
Authorities said a man named as a person in the shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.
Highland Park police chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E Crimo about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous.
Authorities initially said he was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Mr Crimo’s social media said he was 21.
Police declined to immediately identify him as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.
Over 30 injured in the July 4 shooting
Up to 30 people have been injured in the shooting during the Independence Day parade in Illinois, Chicago.NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the incident.
All but one has gunshot wounds, said the medical director of emergency preparedness, Dr Brigham Temple.
Their age ranged from 8 to 85, with Dr Temple estimating that four or five patients were children.
About 19 of the victims were treated and discharged, the doctor said.
Others were transferred to other hospitals, while two patients, in stable condition, remained at the Highland Park hospital.
Biden says there is ‘much more work to do’ on gun reform
President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden were “shocked” by the mass shooting which tore through an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday, calling it another example of “senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community”.
In a statement, Mr Biden said he and Ms Biden were “grateful” for the efforts of law enforcement officials who’d responded to the bloody scene.
He said that he had offered Illinois Governor JB Prizker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering the “full support of the federal government,” including a surge of law enforcement officers to assist in the ongoing hunt for the suspected shooter.
Map of the scene of the mass shooting
The mass shooting unfolded in Highland Park, a suburban Illinois city around 25 miles north of Chicago.
Here is a map of the location:
Mass shooting comes just weeks after massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo
Monday’s massacre marks just the latest in a growing number of mass shootings to tear apart a community in the US as pressure continues to mount on lawmakers to introduce significant gun reform laws.
Less than two months ago, 10 Black people were shot and killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May.
The attack was carried out by an 18-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist with a legally purchased AR-15.
Ten days after that, 19 young students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, when another 18-year-old male entered Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 and opened fire.
The identity of the July 4 mass shooting in Illinois is currently unknown but has been described as a white male aged 18 to 20 years old.
Police have recovered a rifle from the scene.
