Mass shooting in Virginia’s capitol thwarted after tip-off, say police

Police in Virginia has announced that they thwarted a mass shooting planned for July 4 in the state capital of Richmond.

Richmond police said that a tip led to arrests and several guns being seized.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a press release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came just two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hours-long manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida and founder of the gun control advocacy group March for Our Lives, tweeted on Wednesday that he’s “deeply worried we could be on the edge of something far worse happening than [what] we’ve already seen. I’m worried it will if we don’t act”.

“I do not think near enough Republicans, Democrats or law enforcement realize how close we could be to a coordinated mass terrorist attack in the United States by these young, heavily armed white nationalists,” he added.

“So far they have acted on their own but there are many of them and they are heavily armed and want the same thing – a male-dominated, white ethnostate,” Mr Hogg said. “They have been radicalized online and by cable news into believing there is a literal ‘white genocide’ in our country.”

The gun control activist said that his “greatest fear” is that “these radicalized young men stop acting on their own and start collaborating through groups like the National socialist movement” and possibly the Proud Boys to conduct “a mass terror attack”.

More follows...

The Associated Press contributed to this report