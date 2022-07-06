The man accused of murdering seven parade-goers in a mass shooting at a July 4 celebration in Highland Park appeared in court for the first time as a chilling new mugshot was released by authorities.

Robert Crimo appeared for a bond hearing in the 19th Circuit Court in Lake County, Illinois, on Wednesday morning via Zoom, dressed in a black t-shirt and his long dark hair down around his face as he stared into the camera.

The hearing took a brief break as there was confusion over whether the suspected mass murderer had an attorney or not.

Mr Crimo told the judge that he did not have an attorney and he was given time to speak in private with a public defender.

When they returned to the hearing, the public defender said that he was in contact with attorney Thomas Durkin who had announced on Tuesday that he had been hired by Mr Crimo’s family to represent him.

Mr Crimo’s parents meanwhile have hired a high-profile attorney who previously worked with R Kelly to represent themselves as they released a statement saying it was a “terrible tragedy”.

The 21-year-old was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday – just over 24 hours after he allegedly opened fire on parade-goers, local residents and families with small children.

If convicted of the charges, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart said that they are just the first “of many charges” he plans to bring against the alleged mass murderer in the coming days.

“I want to emphasize that: there will be more charges. We anticipate dozens of more charges centreing around each of the victims,” he said.

Further charges are expected to include attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge, he said.

Investigators announced on Tuesday that Mr Crimo had been planning the attack at the July 4 parade for “several weeks” and had amassed a trove of around five firearms.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Christopher Covelli said that Mr Crimo, disguised in women’s clothing and armed with an AR-15-style rifle, went to the parade route in Highland Park and scaled the roof of a nearby business.

From a sniper position on the roof he then unleashed a hail of more than 70 rounds of bullets into the crowd of parade-goers and participants below, said officials.

Mr Crimo then abandoned the rifle at the scene and managed to escape undetected by dressing in women’s clothing and a wig.

Robert Crimo is pictured in mugshots (Highland Park Police Department)

Robert Crimo appeared in court for the first time (Highland Park Police Department )

Hiding in plain sight among the panicked parade-goers fleeing, the suspect allegedly calmly walked home to his mother’s house.

He was arrested hours later when he was spotted driving along a highway in his mother’s car.

Sgt Covelli revealed that the suspected shooter crossed state lines driving up to Madison, Wisconsin, in his mother’s vehicle before returning to Illinois where he was arrested just five miles from the scene of the massacre.

It is not clear why he returned to Illinois at that time.

At the time of his arrest, he was armed with a second high-powered rifle in his vehicle.

As well as these two high-powered rifles, a search of his home also uncovered at least three more firearms including pistols.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Mr Crimo’s parents broke their silence on Tuesday night in a statement where they offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the attack which has left at least seven dead and dozens more injured.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” Bob and Denise Crimo said in a statement through their attorney Steve Greenberg.

Robert Crimo on surveillance footage dressed as a woman in order to escape the scene (via REUTERS)

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody,” they said, requesting privacy “as they try to sort through” the shooting.

The statement came after it emerged that Mr Crimo’s father – who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Highland Park against current Mayor Nancy Rotering – sponsored his son’s application for his first firearm permit just three months after the then-20-year-old threatened to kill his family.

Officials revealed in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement were called to his home for two incidents involving the suspect in 2019.

In April 2019, Highland Park Police were called to the home to a report that Mr Crimo had tried to kill himself around one week earlier.

Officers responded to the address and spoke to Mr Crimo and his parents, before referring the incident to mental health professionals.

“The matter was being handled by mental health professionals at that time. There was no law enforcement action to be taken. It was a mental health issue handled by those professionals,” said Sgt Covelli.

Five months later – in September 2019 – police were called to a report from a family member that Mr Crimo had vowed to “kill everyone” inside the home with a “collection of knives”.

Officers responded to the scene and found Mr Crimo had 16 knives, a dagger and a sword.

Katherine Goldstein was at the Highland Park parade with her daughter when she was killed (Family photo )

Nicolas Toledo was killed in a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois (The Toledo family)

The knives were confiscated but officers did not arrest the suspect because no complaint was made by the alleged victims.

But, Mr Crimo’s father later said the knives belonged to him and they were returned to them.

Just three months after family members reported their son for allegedly threatening to kill them, Mr Crimo applied for his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

Because he was under the age of 21 at the time, his father sponsored the application and it was approved one month later in January 2020.

Since then, he has legally purchased at least four more firearms in the state of Illinois.

Officials are now facing questions about how he was able to legally attain multiple firearms given his prior interactions with law enforcement and his disturbing online presence.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy leave behind their two-year-old son (GoFundMe)

Jacki Sundheim was remembered as a lifelong congregant of a local synagogue (NSCI)

Steve Straus’s family confirmed his death on Tuesday (Cynthia Straus/Facebook)

It has since emerged that Mr Crimo posted several disturbing videos and posts glorifying violence, firearms and mass shootings online prior to the attack.

Six of the seven victims killed in the attack have now been identified, with officials confirming that the seventh succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The six victims identified are: Katherine Goldstein, 64 of Highland Park, Irina McCarthy, 35 of Highland Park, Kevin McCarthy, 37 of Highland Park, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63 of Highland Park, Stephen Straus, 88 of Highland Park and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico.

It is not clear if the seventh victim is an adult or child.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were a married couple and parents to a two-year-old boy Aiden who will now have to grow up without his parents.

The boy was separated from his parents in the chaos and was cared for by strangers until officials could reunite him with his grandparents.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the little boy speaks of the “unthinkable position” Aiden is now in having to “navigate life as an orphan”.

Nicholas Toledo, a 78-year-old grandfather and father of dual US and Mexico nationality, used a wheelchair and was sitting in it watching the parade when he was struck by bullets.

Mr Toledo’s granddaughter told the New York Times they “were all in shock” and revealed that her grandfather hadn’t wanted to go to the parade but only agreed to go so that he could join in the festivities with his family.

Jacki Sundheim was remembered by local synagogue North Shore Congregation Israel as a “lifelong” congregant and “cherished” staffer whose “work, kindness and warmth touched us all”. She leaves behind a husband and daughter.

An aerial photo shows law enforcement officers investigating the scene of the July 4 shooting (EPA)

Katherine Goldstein, who was known as Katie, was shot and killed at the Highland Park parade as she and her daughter Cassie Goldstein were desperately running away from the gunfire.

Cassie Goldstein told NBC Nightly News that they had been enjoying the July 4 weekend together as mother and daughter after the 64-year-old had recently lost her own mother.

When gunfire erupted, the mother and daughter ran side-by-side away from the scene but her mother was struck in the chest by a bullet and fell.

“I knew she was dead,” said Ms Goldstein.

“I just told her that I loved her, but I couldn’t stop, because he was still shooting everyone next to me. So, I just kept running, and I hid behind a trash can.”

As well as the deceased, officials said more than 30 people were also injured in the attack.

The massacre has once again renewed calls for tighter gun control measures coming in the wake of a string of mass shootings that have torn apart families and communities across the country.

Back in May, 21 students and teachers were murdered in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 Black people were shot dead in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York.

President Joe Biden lowered the flags at half staff on Tuesday in honour of the Highland Park victims and said that it showed there was “much more work to do” to tackle America’s gun violence.