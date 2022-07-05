The Highland Park shooting suspect “planned his attack for several weeks” and dressed in women’s clothes as a disguise so that he could slip under the radar as he fled the scene of the mass shooting, according to law enforcement.

Robert Crimo III, 21, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway.

Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video dressed in women’s clothing so that he could blend into the crowd of panicked parade-goers as they ran from the scene of the massacre. He said he wasn’t sure if the suspect was also wearing a wig at the time.

Sgt Covelli said that Mr Crimo took an AR-15-style rifle to the parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, and climbed up a fire escape ladder onto the roof of a nearby store.

There, he opened fire on the crowds below, unleashing more than 70 rounds of bullets into the crowd of parade-goers and participants below, he said.

The 21-year-old – who officials originally mistakenly said was 22 – then climbed down from the roof and escaped among the crowd, walking to his mother’s home.

Sgt Covelli said that there is no indication that Mr Crimo confided in his mother about what he had just done and there is also no evidence that anyone else was involved in the massacre.

The suspect was later tracked down and arrested on a highway after police released his name and photo to the public, with a passer-by spotting him and calling in a tip.

As well as the high-powered rifle used to carry out the attack – which was left behind at the scene – Mr Crimo also had a second rifle inside his vehicle when he was captured.

A search of his home also uncovered multiple other firearms including pistols.

All the firearms were legally purchased and registered under his name, police said.

“We do believe Crimo pre-planned the attack for several weeks,” he said.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Mr Crimo has not yet been charged over the mass shooting but officials expect to bring charges later on Tuesday.

All six victims were adults. Five died at the scene while the sixth succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to hospital.

The first details have begun to emerge about the victims with the family of 76-year-old grandfather Nicholas Toledo confirming his death on Monday afternoon.

The elderly man, of dual US and Mexico nationality, used a wheelchair and was sitting in it when he was struck by bullets.

Mr Toledo’s granddaughter told the New York Times they “were all in shock” and revealed that her grandfather hadn’t wanted to go to the parade but did so to join his family.

A second victim was also identified on Monday night as a devoted member of a local synagogue.

Jacki Sundheim was remembered by the North Shore Congregation Israel as a “lifelong” congregant and “cherished” staffer whose “work, kindness and warmth touched us all”.

As well as the six victims killed, 38 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

By Tuesday morning, eight patients were still receiving treatment with their conditions currently unknown.

Officials were also questioned about whether warning signs may have been missed, as it has since emerged that Mr Crimo posted several disturbing videos glorifying violence online prior to the attack.

Sgt Covelli said the investigation was still ongoing into the matter.

Mr Crimo, whose father made a failed bid for mayor of Highland Park but lost to current Mayor Nancy Rottering, is also an amateur rapper who goes by the name Awake the Rapper and has more than 16,000 listeners a month on his Spotify page.

One music video he released glamourised school shootings while he also shared a video of a beheading on a separate platform.

Despite these revelations, his uncle toldCNN that he had seen “no signs” to suggest his reclusive nephew would go on to carry out a mass shooting.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said that it showed there was “much more work to do” to tackle America’s gun violence – with the attack coming just weeks after 21 students and teachers were murdered in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 Black people were shot dead in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York.