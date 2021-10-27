The man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son in a Texas house of horrors is a “textbook case of a person who abuses children”, according to law enforcement.

Harris County officials said in a press conference on Wednesday that Brian Coulter had abused his girlfriend Gloria William’s children “consistently” for several years, before allegedly beating and kicking Kendrick Lee to death in November 2020.

The abuse continued even after Kendrick’s murder, when the couple abandoned her three surviving children in the Harris County apartment alongside their brother’s rotting body, officials said.

When the three children - aged 15, nine and seven - were finally rescued on Sunday, one of the youngest was found to have an untreated jaw injury allegedly caused by Coulter just weeks ago.

The young child must now undergo surgery for the injury, officials said.

Brian Coulter was arrested and charged with the murder of Kendrick Lee on Tuesday, two days after authorities found Kendrick’s skeletal remains inside a unit at CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments in Harris County, Texas, alongside his three starving brothers.

The 31-year-old allegedly murdered Kendrick on 20 November 2020 by punching and kicking him to death, according to the criminal complaint.

For the next 11 months, the boy’s body was shoved in a closet to decompose while his three brothers were left to fend for themselves in the apartment, the documents state.

Coulter’s bond was set at $1 million Wednesday morning and he is currently being held at a mental health facility.

Williams was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with the felony charges of injury to a child by omission and tampering with a human corpse.

The 35-year-old mother of the four children is accused of concealing her son’s death, starving one of her other surviving sons and failing to protect another from injury.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in the press conference that there was “no evidence” that Williams was also a victim of abuse by her boyfriend.

He said the Coulter and Williams had been in a relationship for a few years and that the “beatings had were consistent over the years” for the children.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the living conditions that the children were subjected to were “unspeakable”, describing the soiled carpets, roaches and flies, no furniture and not even any bedding for them to sleep on.

The sheriff said finding the children in such a horrific situation was “for law enforcement veterans, the most disturbing incident they worked in their entire law enforcement careers.”

“It seemed too horrific to be real,” he said.

The 15-year-old boy had called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon to report that his younger brother had been dead for a year and that his parents had not been living with him and his two surviving siblings at the apartment for several months.

The sheriff said deputies arriving on the scene found the “dry skeletal remains” of Kendrick and the three children who were all “very thin” and hungry.

“The mother, we believe, was providing some food by delivery service or having food dropped off on a fairly routine basis,” said Sheriff Gonzalez, adding that it was junk food.

At least two of the children are on the autism spectrum and none had been in school since May 2020, the officials said.

“The children [appeared] younger than their chronological age. They were very sweet children,” one official said.

Sheriff Gonzalez said he hoped that the surviving children can now get the “love, support and protection that they so desperately need and deserve”.

More to follow