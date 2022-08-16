Man, 23, accused of torturing elderly man to death with push pins

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old has been charged with murder for stabbing and torturing an elderly man to death with push pins in Houston.

Richard Davis, 67, was found dead inside an abandoned apartment on Hillcroft Avenue around 5am local time on 19 July.

According to court records, Davis was tied up and stabbed repeatedly with push pins in the bottom of his feet by the suspect, identified as Richard Plata.

Mr Plata, who had already been out on bond on a misdemeanour criminal trespass charge, was arrested by the Houston police on 4 August.

Prosecutors have reportedly asked for a $1m bond. He is scheduled to appear before the court on 29 August.

In 2017, the Rosenberg police arrested then 18-year-old Mr Plata and several others for the alleged delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a 15-year-old child was killed after a gunman drove by and opened fire in a northeast Houston neighbourhood, police said. The teenager was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.