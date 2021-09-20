A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded while executing a search warrant for narcotics in Houston, Texas, authorities have said.

At a press briefing, police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex near the Bush International Airport at 7.28am, in northeast Harris County, on Monday morning.

The two officers, who were executing a search warrant, were at first greeted by a woman after knocking on the door of an apartment, before they were fired at by a 31-year-old suspect who they were attempting to arrest on drug charges.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said the injured officer was in a stable condition and was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Centre following the incident.

The officer who was fatally shot, William Jeffrey, was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital. Authorities said he joined the force in 1990, and video shared to the Houston Police Department twitter account showed his body receiving a police escort.

The second officer was named as Sgt Charles Vance, who joined the department in 1997.

Mayor Turner said at the press briefing that it had "been a tragic day”, and that the death of a veteran officer was “another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous."

Authorities have not identified the man the officers were attempting to arrest, and the incident remains under investigation.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.