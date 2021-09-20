The father of a newlywed bride murdered in a Utah double homicide that was linked to Gabby Petito’s disappearance has torn into authorities over their handling of the case.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and her wife Crystal Turner were were last seen leaving Woody’s Tavern in Moab, on 13 August.

Their partially-dressed bodies were discovered by a friend with multiple gunshot wounds on 18 August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains near Moab.

Crystal Turner (L) and Kylen Schulte (R) were found dead on 18 August, 2021. (Facebook )

The case became embroiled in the nationwide hunt for Ms Petito, after it emerged she and boyfriend Brian Laundrie had a violent argument on 12 August outside the Moab grocery co-op where Ms Schulte had worked for four years.

Despite the eerie connection, authorities later ruled out any connection between the cases.

On Monday, a month on from the murder of his daughter Kylen, Sean-Paul Schulte vented his frustration at law enforcement on Facebook.

“Are authorities really going to tell us that this was an isolated case that there’s no rapists and murderers running around our mountain,” he wrote.

“How in the world could they possibly say that.

“If they have DNA if they have fingerprints if they have ballistics that match a suspect who’s like in Canada or Mexico maybe.

“But how in the world can they possibly say that we’re safe here now.”

He said tourists were not safe in the town as there is a “God damn rapist murderer on the loose.”

Mr Schulte added that he desperately wanted national attention on the case and called for residents to set up a protest in the town.

The Independent has sought comment from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office who are leading the investigation.

The FBI has also been involved in the unsolved double homicide.

The couple, who got married in April, were seasoned campers who split their time between different camp sites.

Shortly before their deaths, they complained about a “creepy” man nearby, according to friends and family.

Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of the women, spoke of finding the women’s bodies after becoming concerned for their safety.

Last week, it emerged that the Moab Police Department were called to a fight between Ms Petito and her boyfriend on 12 August near the Moonflower Community Cooperative in the centre of the resort town, where Ms Schulte had worked for four years.

Maggie Keating, the marketing and community outreach coordinator at the store, told The Independent the connection to another high-profile case was troubling.

“It’s a bit overwhelming,” she said.

“We’re definitely still grieving the loss. It’s only been a month and we’ve had to keep trucking along and then this brings it back to the forefront of our minds.”