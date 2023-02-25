Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The husband of a woman who was fatally shot in front of her children in a South Carolina supermarket parking lot has revealed details of the “frantic” call he received after his wife’s death.

Alexandria Cress Borys was loading groceries into her car outside a Kroger in Irmo on 14 February when an argument erupted between her and another woman.

Shortly after the altercation ended, Borys was shot in the back while her children, a two-year-old and an infant, sat in the car.

The mother of two was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4pm.

Now, the woman’s husband Tyler Borys has revealed details of what unfolded on the day after the incident.

Mr Borys told Fox News that he had just picked up his son from daycare when his phone rang.

“[My wife’s] sister-in-law said ‘Alex got shot,’ and just kept repeating that,” the husband recalled.

He then followed a police cruiser that was responding to the scene.

Christina Harrison, 23, was arrested for the murder of Alexandria Cress Borys (Lexington County Detention Center)

“I got there before the crime scene people came. Before they had even blocked the scene,” he told the outlet. “I just pulled up right next to [my wife’s] car.”

The shooter was identified by police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison. She fled the scene of the shooting before calling to turn herself in about 90 minutes later.

She was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement.

“One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.

“Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

After the incident, Mr Borys set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money to build a memorial in honour of his wife.