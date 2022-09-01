Jump to content
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 01 September 2022 15:55

Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press.

The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.

