New surveillance footage has come to light showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow with a man as they discuss an unidentified individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.

The video, obtained by Fox News, captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen with what appears to be the same man known as “hoodie guy” who they were with when they stopped at late-night food spot the Grub Truck. Police have already ruled this man out as a suspect.

In the video, Goncalves appears to ask Mogen: “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”

“Like, I told Adam everything,” a second female voice responds.

Goncalves and Mogen got a ride home from the food truck, arriving at their student rental home at around 1.56am on 13 November.

The two best friends, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the home at around 3am or 4am. The killer remains at large.

Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves said that investigators were already aware of the footage and that the individual named Adam is not believed to be connected to the killings.