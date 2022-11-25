Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.
Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.
“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.
It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is believed to be the target and no motive is known at this time.
Police are continuing to explore claims that Goncalves had a stalker – a claim that they have not been able to verify or rule out yet.
Now, 12 days into the investigation, officials are also exploring a potential link between the slayings and a 2021 unsolved stabbing murder in Oregon. The mother of the Oregon victim told The Independent on Thursday she hopes investigators can get answers for all five slain victims.
Guns, deadbolts and a mass student exodus
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow, Sheila Flynn reports.
There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, ten days after four college students were murdered in their beds.
Sheila writes: “Moscow Lock Shop can’t keep up with the demand for deadbolts.”
“The Lock Shop has a waiting list “past Thanksgiving, that’s for sure,” he says. Most of the calls come from landlords and scared parents of students at UI, which is less than a mile away – ‘typically moms who are worried about their kids.’”
Sheila reports from on the ground in Idaho:
Guns, deadbolts and mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho town after murders
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow. There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, ten days after four college students were murdered in their beds. Locals tell Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police
Moscow police unable to confirm reports that victim had a stalker
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found brutally stabbed to death on 13 November along with her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana’s visiting boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Despite “looking extensively” into concerns raised by people who knew Goncalves that she had complained about a stalker, police were unable to confirm those reports, the department said during a press conference on Wednesday.
“We obtained information through some of our interviews that Kaylee had made some comments about having a stalker, so that’s where that came from,” Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said.
“So far we have not been able to corroborate that, but we are not done looking at that piece of information”
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the story:
Idaho police unable to confirm reports that victim had a stalker
Local and federal law enforcement have been investigating the quaduple murder for ten days with no arrests
Housemate of murder victims honours them with tattoo
On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm.
The Independent has chosen not to name the woman to avoid undue speculation.
Authorities have reiterated that the two surviving roommates are not considered suspects in the brutal stabbings and are not necessarily witnesses of the crime.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Roomate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims
“Maddie Kaylee Xana Ethan —MKXE— Love You Always and Forever,” she captioned the picture of the tattoo,
Dog was found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders
Idaho police have confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road on 13 November located a dog at the residence.
The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has more:
Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders
It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims
Reddit sleuths weighing in on the investigation top 43,000
Internet sleuths frustrated over the lack of substantial updates in the University of Idaho murders investigation have taken to Reddit to share their theories about what happened on the night of 13 November.
Despite the posts being filtered as “speculation,” “information,” “questions” and “theories,” misinformation about the investigation, potential motives behind the killing and people who police have already ruled out as suspects continues to proliferate.
Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Idaho murders Reddit sleuth community tops 43k after frustrating Moscow police update
The Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 43,000 members
Victim’s injuries ‘show she fought killer’
Autopsy findings, released last week, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.
Kernodle’s devastated father Jeffrey Kernodle said that his daughter’s injuries showed how she desperately tried to fight off the person who killed her, her boyfriend and two friends in the horror attack.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” he told CBS5.
The Independent has more:
Knife used in Idaho murders: University victim’s injuries show attack was ‘personal’
Autopsy findings revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife
Moscow police dispel online speculation
Authorities in Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last week, have warned the public against rumours online.
“We know that people want answers, we want answers, too,” Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said.
“Please be patient as we work through this investigation. We owe this to these young kids. To these young adults. We owe it to them. And we’re absolutely dedicated to mak[ing] sure that that happens.”
On Sunday, police Captain Roger Lanier denied reports that the victims had been found tied and gagged and said that any information circulating about the identity of the 911 caller was mere speculation.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Moscow police dispel specualtion surrounding University of Idaho students’ murders
Police Captain Roger Lanier denied reports that the victims had been found tied and gagged
Roommates butchered in bed. The Idaho murder mystery that’s stumped police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am on 13 November inside the college home where four students were murdered still remains a mystery.
Compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill, investigators continue to piece together the events that led to the attack, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports.
Sheila reports: “As the investigation entered its ninth day on Monday, residents remained nervous and had no idea what to think in the 25,000-person town that borders Washington State.”
“The University of Idaho is Moscow’s largest employer. The town is nestled among rolling hills and farms in Latah County, known for its production of wheat and other grains. The Welcome to Moscow sign sits just yards away from the Welcome to Idaho sign.”
Follow Sheila’s coverage:
No suspect, weapon or witnesses: The Idaho murder mystery that’s stumped police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am last Sunday inside the college home where four students were murdered still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill. Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Moscow
Idaho police rule out murders connection to brutal death of dog found ‘filleted’ nearby
Moscow police have said that reports of a skinned dog are not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students on an off-campus housing site on 13 November.
“Detectives are aware of a Latah County Sheriff’s Office incident of the report of a skinned dog and have determined it is unrelated to this incident,” a Moscow Police Department spokesperson told The Independent.
The clarification this week came after reports said that an elderly couple’s Mini Australian shepherd dog was “filleted” just three miles away from where the students were murdered.
Victims often ‘hosted parties with lots of people coming in and out of the house'
Neighbours of the four University of Idaho students killed in Idaho said the victims often hosted parties in their rental home.
Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student who lives near the scene of the murders that shocked the university town of Moscow last week, told Fox News that the victims would often host self-contained gatherings and added that people went in and out of the house “pretty frequently.”
“There were parties that were kind of loud,” Mr Reagan said.
“As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom [and] I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week ... it was kind of a party house but then again this whole neighbourhood is a party neighbourhood.”
The Independent has more:
Slain Idaho students often ‘hosted parties’ in their rental home, neighbours say
Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the brutal fatal stabbings
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.