Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.

Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.

“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.

It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is believed to be the target and no motive is known at this time.

Police are continuing to explore claims that Goncalves had a stalker – a claim that they have not been able to verify or rule out yet.

Now, 12 days into the investigation, officials are also exploring a potential link between the slayings and a 2021 unsolved stabbing murder in Oregon. The mother of the Oregon victim told The Independent on Thursday she hopes investigators can get answers for all five slain victims.