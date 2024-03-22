First murder victim identified in Idaho white supremacist prison break

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first homicide victim linked to an Idaho prison escape has been identified as a 83-year-old man, according to the Nez Pearce County Coroner’s Office.

The body of James L Mauney was found outside of Leland, Idaho. He’s from the Juliaetta area, officials said in a news release. On Thursday, officials with the Boise, Idaho Police Department said they’d captured Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour after Meade busted out of prison while at a hospital for treatment.

As officers were getting ready to transport the man back to a correctional facility, Umphenour attacked the corrections officers, firing shots and striking two of them. The men were at large for just over 24 hours before they were captured.

It’s believed that two people were killed during the escape and that Mr Mauney is one of the victims.

This is a developing story...