Moscow police have said that a fortnight after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home, no suspects have been identified.

The police said in a Facebook post: “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”

Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released.

Police added that speculation is stoking fear in the community.

Authorities said that there has been an increase in the calls to notify unusual circumstances and requests to check on loved ones.

“Since November 13th, the department has received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October.”