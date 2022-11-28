Idaho murders – live: No suspect identified, only vetted information to be made public, say Moscow police
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Moscow police have said that a fortnight after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home, no suspects have been identified.
The police said in a Facebook post: “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”
Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released.
Police added that speculation is stoking fear in the community.
Authorities said that there has been an increase in the calls to notify unusual circumstances and requests to check on loved ones.
“Since November 13th, the department has received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October.”
Increase in calls for unusual circumstances, police say
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have said that there has been an increase in the calls to notify unusual circumstances and requests to check on loved ones.
In a statement Moscow police said: “Since November 13th, the department has received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October.”
Police have urged the community to notify the police before informing friends and family under such circumstances.
“For life-safety and emergencies, we want to remind our community to call 9-1-1 before notifying family or friends.”
More than 43,000 join Idaho murders Reddit community
The Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 43,000 members who discuss the case on a daily basis.
In the forums, people from across the country are weighing in on the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside their off-campus rental home in Moscow.
Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities, while other users have reminded that police are doing their jobs and the case is “not a 60-minute CSI crime show.”
No suspect identified, only vetted information to be made public, say police
Moscow police have said that a fortnight after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home, no suspects have been identified.
The police said in a Facebook post: "At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public."
Police added that speculation is stoking fear in the community.
“There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”
“MKXE— Love You Always and Forever"
As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin.
Mogen and the woman were both members of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Her VSCO profile also featured recently-posted pictures of her with the victims, each with tribute captions.
“Maddie Kaylee Xana Ethan —MKXE— Love You Always and Forever,” she captioned the picture of the tattoo, in which another individual with the same art — it is unclear whether it is the second surviving roommate — was also featured.
Claims that Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker not confirmed
The Moscow Police Department has been unable to confirm reports that murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker.
Kaylee, 21, was found brutally stabbed to death on 13 November along with her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana’s visiting boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Despite “looking extensively” into concerns raised by people who knew Goncalves that she had complained about a stalker, police were unable to confirm those reports, the department said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Read the story:
Idaho police unable to confirm reports that victim had a stalker
Local and federal law enforcement have been investigating the quaduple murder for ten days with no arrests
Dog found unscathed at crim scene
Last week, Moscow police also confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene.
In a statement, the department said that the pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Services.
It has since been released to a “responsible party.”
Read the full story:
Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders
It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims
Police seek surveillance video
Businesses and homes within certain geographical areas are being asked to share all outside surveillance video taken between 3am and 6am on 13 November – whether there appears to be motion and content or not.
The areas include: West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary) and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary).
“Investigators have determined the two areas of interests within the city and have provided maps which are on our Facebook page and on our website,” Roger Lanier, operations captain of Moscow Police Department, said on Sunday.
Guns, deadbolts and a mass student exodus
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow, locals tell The Independent’s Sheila Flynn.
There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, ten days after four college students were murdered in their beds.
Fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police, residents say.
The Independent has the story:
Guns, deadbolts and mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho town after murders
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow. There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, ten days after four college students were murdered in their beds. Locals tell Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police
Police rule out link between quadruple University of Idaho murders and Oregon stabbing in 2021
Travis Juetten, 26, and Jamilyn Juetten, 24, were attacked in their home in Salem, Oregon, by a masked assailant who broke in armed with a knife, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.
Mr Juetten tried to fight off the attacker but was stabbed to death while his wife miraculously survived. Despite the victims’ families putting up a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer, more than one year on, the case remains unsolved.
Similarities were drawn between the stabbings and the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Moscow Police Chied James Fry had confirmed that the Oregon killing was on their radar, before issuing a statement on Friday saying that the department had not found relevant evidence that the cases were connected.
“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.
University vigil for victims scheduled for Wednesday
The University of Idaho will host a vigil at 5pm local time on 30 November for the slain students.
The vigil was originally slated to be held last week but was postponed after students fled the town, fearful that a murderer is still on the loose.
The university also plans to go through with the commencement ceremony.
Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were just weeks shy of graduating when they were killed.
