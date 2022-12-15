Idaho murders - update: White car spotted on Moscow gas station footage on night of student killings
Follow the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students as a white care is spotted on Moscow gas station footage - unclear if it is Hyundai in question
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
A white car has been spotted on surveillance footage speeding past a gas station in Moscow on the night that four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds.
The footage appears to show a white sedan driving along Highway 8 at 3.45am on 13 November.
Investigators previously revealed that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am. The gas station is just a four-minute drive from the student rental home where the murders took place.
Last week, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.
The overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News she was trawling through surveillance videos to pass time on shift when she noticed the vehicle that appears similar to the car police are seeking.
She contacted the tipline and, on Tuesday, detectives came to retrieve eight hours of footage. It is currently unclear if the vehicle is the Hyundai Elantra in question.
‘Stalker incident’ not related to the murders
Moscow Police Department said that they had found out through interviews that Goncalves had complained of a stalker.
Despite “looking extensively” into concerns raised by people who knew Goncalves that she had complained about a stalker, police were unable to confirm those reports, the department has said.
“We obtained information through some of our interviews that Kaylee had made some comments about having a stalker, so that’s where that came from,” Captain Lanier said.
“So far we have not been able to corroborate that, but we are not done looking at that piece of information.”
White car seen near the crime scene
On 7 December, police announced they are looking for the owner and occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene “in the early morning hours” on the day of the murders.
It marked perhaps the most substantial update in the more than three weeks since the investigation started.
Detectives did not reveal whether the owner of the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra is believed to be a suspect but said that “the occupant(s) of [the] vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.” The licence plate is unknown.
The car was “in the immediate area” of the rental home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November. The murders are thought to have taken place between 3am and 4am.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department said in a statement.
The events that preceded the murders
Despite more details becoming available in the two weeks since the murders took place, key pieces of what happened in the early morning hours of 13 November remain missing.
Police have revealed the victims’ last steps, yet the timeline becomes blurry as the second part of the night of the murders progresses.
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Kernodle and Chapin returned to King Road at around 1.45am. The young couple had gone to a party across the road at Sigma Chi.
The other two roommates at King Road – who have still not been named by authorities – had gotten home first, around 1am, and fallen asleep, according to police.
A timeline of the events
Mogen and Goncalves both made multiple calls to the same number around an hour after they got home.
Goncalves’ sister said the unanswered calls were placed to her ex-boyfriend, who’d dated her sister for years before they amicably split, still sharing a dog named Murphy. He has been ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities believe a killer or killers fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen between 3am and 4am.
Their bodies weren’t found until nearly nine hours later, around noon on 13 November.
ICYMI: The individuals ruled out as suspects
Each individual so far linked to the murder investigation has now been ruled out as a potential suspect.
Moscow Police have said that the two surviving housemates who were in the home at the time of the killings and the other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made are not considered suspects.
A man who was caught on camera with Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a food truck in the downtown area before they headed home and the private party who then gave the pair a ride home from the truck have also been ruled out.
Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, with whom she shares a pet dog Murphy, is also not being considered a suspect.
In a twist on 6 November, however, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told Fox News that “cleared” suspects could be reinterviewed.
Two weeks on from the murders, the killer or killers remains at large with police admitting that they still don’t have any suspects on their radar and with not a single arrest yet made in the case.
Officials are exploring the possibility that there is more than one perpetrator – but have given no further update on whether the investigation is leading them to or from that theory.
The lack of substantial information from police has led to rampant speculation by experts unaffiliated with the case as well as internet sleuths – confusing the true facts about the investigation.
Could these questions hold the key to solving the Idaho murders?
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For a month now, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow:
These 12 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Parents of murdered Idaho student beg for answers:’Where are you? Who are you?’
Kaylee Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students knifed to death at their off-campus home.
Parents of murdered Idaho student beg for answers as police continue investigation
Kaylee Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students knifed to death at their off-campus home
Moscow PD participates in ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
The Moscow Police Department participated in the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event.
“This year, we shopped with 32 families who were nominated by the schools and community. Each child received just over $100 to shop for Christmas gifts for their families and were also encouraged to buy a little something for themselves,” a statement by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office read.
“... Our agencies are so thankful for the $4,500 grant from Walmart Community Partnerships that helped make these kids Christmas a little more special.”
Only half of US murders are cleared, data shows
According to FBI data, just 54 per cent of homicides were cleared through arresting and charging the suspected killers in 2020 – marking the lowest murder clearance rate on record.
Thomas Hargrove, founder and chairman of nonprofit the Murder Accountability Project which tracks unsolved homicides across the US, tells The Independent that this rate likely plunged even further in 2021.
“Unfortunately we’re right on the edge of becoming the first Western nation to allow more murders to go unsolved than they are solved,” he says.
And the longer a case rumbles on, the likelihood of it being solved only diminishes further.
“It’s a depressing curve. Nothing good happens over time in a murder investigation,” he says.
This leaves communities searching for answers that sometimes never come.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus have the story:
Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?
It’s been one month since four Idaho students were brutally murdered, and fears are growing that the case is going cold. Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates - and what happens to the families and communities left without answers
Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings?
It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night.
That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death.
Reporting from Moscow, Idaho, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours:
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
Theories ruled out by police
The Moscow Police Department has debunked the following theories:
-Victims were not tied and gagged
-Case not linked to a 2021 stabbing in Oregon or 1999 murder in Pullman
-Body-camera footage from near crime scene not linked
-A convicted killer’s arrest a mile from the crime scene is not linked
-A skinned pet dog incident is not linked to the murders
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings