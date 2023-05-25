Bryan Kohberger – live: Idaho murder suspect’s parents ordered to testify for grand jury
Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four university students
The parents of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger have reportedly been subpoenaed to testify before an investigative grand jury in the family’s home state of Pennsylvania.
Mr Kohberger’s father is expected to testify before the grand jury in a sealed proceeding in Monroe County on Thursday, a source told CNN.
It was not immediately clear in what potential crime they were being investigated.
His mother has already given evidence to the grand jury, the source told the news outlet, adding that their testimony will be given under oath and may be shared with Idaho prosecutors.
News Nation reported that Mr Kohberger’s parents had been called to testify in a case related to Dana Smithers, who went missing in 2022 and was later found dead.
Meanwhile, the families of two of the four slain University of Idaho students are preparing to sue the university, Washington State University and the city of Moscow over their murders, it has been revealed.
Mr Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in an attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.
When is Bryan Kohberger’s trial?
Judge John Judge has set Bryan Kohberger’s trial date for 2 October 2023.
The trial is expected to take around six weeks.
The prosecution has 60 days from Monday’s arraignment to confirm whether or not it is seeking the death penalty in the case.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly broke into female student's home and spied on her months before Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have broken into the home of a female student and then installed security cameras to spy on her in the months before he allegedly killed four other students in a horror attack in Moscow, Idaho.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student had befriended the woman after he moved to Pullman, Washington state, to begin a graduate program in criminal justice at Washington State University (WSU), according to a source.
One day, the woman returned to her apartment and found that someone had broken in and moved items around the home – but that nothing was missing.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly broke into student's home before Idaho murders
Months later, Mr Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, and stabbing to death Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Who is Bryan Kohberger? The criminology graduate being arraigned over the Idaho college murders
Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December and arrested him for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
But who is he?
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
Speculation and rumour have swirled in the months following Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, as conspiracists and armchair detectives paint all manner of pictures of the accused killer. But who really is the former PhD student? Sheila Flynn reports
Families of slain University of Idaho students prepare to sue college over murders
The families of two of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus home are now preparing to sue the college over their brutal murders, it has been revealed.
An attorney representing the families of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, filed tort notices this month leaving them open to filing lawsuits within the next two years.
The notices, obtained by ABC News, protect their rights to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University – the university where accused killer Bryan Kohberger was a student – the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police.
No lawsuit has been filed at this stage and the notices do not reveal what claim the families may make or how much damages they may seek.
Families of slain University of Idaho students prepare to sue college over murders
The notices protect the families’ rights to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University – the university where accused killer Bryan Kohberger was a student – the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police
Who is Dana Smithers, whose mysterious death could be linked to Bryan Kohberger
Dana Smithers, the mother of three, went missing on 28 May 2022 after she returned from a Happy Hour festival in Stroudsburg with her daughter and her daughter’s father.
After returning, she walked to a neighbour’s house and left the house after a few minutes. She was reported missing on her way back from the neighbour’s house.
A month later on 27 April, Stroud Area Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania said human remains have been discovered in a wooded area next to Park Avenue in the Borough of Stroudsburg.
The autopsy revealed the remains belonged to Smithers.
She had three children: a 25-year-old son, a 23-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old daughter. She was described as a 5’5 woman with dark eyes and dark hair, who was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt and black jeans.
Bryan Kohberger’s parents to testify in 2022 Dana Smithers case - report
Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been called to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania in a case related to Dana Smithers, who went missing in 2022, according to NewsNation.
Smithers, a 45-year-old woman, was last seen on 28 May 2022 in Monroe County and her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Stroudsburg on 27 April, around 30 miles away from Kohberger’s home in Albrightsville.
However, a source told NewsNation that Mr Bryan’s alibi proves that he likely wasn’t involved in Smithers’ missing case.
But the grand jury has not concluded their proceedings in the case and investigations are ongoing.
What we know about the Idaho murders
The murder of four college students in the quiet town of Moscow, Idaho, last November unravelled a months-long investigation that is now headed to trial.
The victims, all students at the University of Idaho, were ambushed in their rooms and stabbed to death with a military-style knife that has yet to be found. Police were called to the gruesome scene at the off-campus residence almost eight hours after the vicious attack.
For weeks, only scant details about the carnage were revealed as the community reeled from the tragedy and grappled with fears of a murderer on the loose. That changed with the December arrest of Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger, whose apartment, office and family home were raided and searched for evidence.
While more information has become public through the release of search warrants and arrest records in recent months, a gag order in the case remains in place and most aspects of the probe and its findings are still a mystery.
The Independent takes a deep dive into the developments in the complex case in the last six months:
What we know about the Idaho college murders as Bryan Kohberger faces arraignment
As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students is about to be arraigned on murder charges, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small town Idaho that has shocked America
Families of slain students prepare to sue college over murders
The families of two of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus home are now preparing to sue the college over their brutal murders, it has been revealed.
An attorney representing the families of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, filed tort notices this month leaving them open to filing lawsuits within the next two years.
The notices, obtained by ABC News, protect their rights to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University – the university where accused killer Bryan Kohberger was a student – the city of Moscow and Idaho State Police.
No lawsuit has been filed at this stage and the notices do not reveal what claim the families may make or how much damages they may seek.