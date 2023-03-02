Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A gun, knives, shovel and black masks were among a string of items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania, a newly unsealed search warrant revealed.

The items were seized during Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township. Documents unsealed on Tuesday previously revealed that a flashlight, medical-style gloves and clothing items were taken when Pennsylvania State Police executed the search.

A new warrant unsealed on Thursday and obtained by The Independent also shows that investigators collected a Glock pistol, a knife, a pocket knife, black face masks, black gloves, electronic devices, and more clothing items during the same search. Officers also took four swabs from the home.

A “note to dad from Bryan” was also among the items seized.

Authorities also took swabs from Mr Kohberger’s car and seized several items inside.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.