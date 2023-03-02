Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gun, knife, shovel and black masks seized from Bryan Kohberger home, new Idaho murders search warrants reveal

A “note to dad from Bryan” was also among the items seized.

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 02 March 2023 14:39
<p>Bryan Christopher Kohberger, de 28 años, ha sido arrestado en relación con los asesinatos de cuatro estudiantes de la Universidad de Idaho.</p>

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, de 28 años, ha sido arrestado en relación con los asesinatos de cuatro estudiantes de la Universidad de Idaho.

(Monroe County Correctional Facility)

A gun, knives, shovel and black masks were among a string of items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania, a newly unsealed search warrant revealed.

The items were seized during Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township. Documents unsealed on Tuesday previously revealed that a flashlight, medical-style gloves and clothing items were taken when Pennsylvania State Police executed the search.

A new warrant unsealed on Thursday and obtained by The Independent also shows that investigators collected a Glock pistol, a knife, a pocket knife, black face masks, black gloves, electronic devices, and more clothing items during the same search. Officers also took four swabs from the home.

A “note to dad from Bryan” was also among the items seized.

Authorities also took swabs from Mr Kohberger’s car and seized several items inside.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in