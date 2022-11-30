Idaho murders: Neighbour hits out at Reddit sleuths who claimed his media appearances were suspicious
Third-year law student from Idaho University calls out internet sleuths
A neighbour of the four Idaho murder victims has blasted internet sleuths who claimed that his media appearances were suspicious.
In a recent interview, Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student from the Idaho University, said he went to bed early the night the murders took place. However, Reddit sleuths are finding his statements suspicious.
Mr Reagan addressed the online conspiracy theories about him and told Court TV on Tuesday that he “didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints ... whatever they need”.
In an earlier interview with Fox News, Mr Reagan had said, “I went to bed early that night” and “then a couple of hours later we got a message, and there was a bunch of police here. And then that was the end of normalcy for the past week or so here”.
Internet sleuths who pounced on the mysterious murders, soon found the interviews of Mr Reagan online and claimed something about him was “strange”.
One Reddit user wrote: “He’s had three interviews with news stations you can watch and plenty of Reddit threads too... something seems off about him.”
Another user wrote: “Why is Jeremy Reagan wearing a black bandage on his left hand? I’m not accusing him, but that’s just strange. He also doesn’t blink when he says, ‘No, I went to bed.’ Just strange.”
On Tuesday, Mr Reagan said that Reddit sleuths have been combing through his social media accounts even though he had “nothing to hide”.
He added that it was “just upsetting being compared to a murderer when I didn’t do anything. Whatever they need, but just upsetting being compared to a murderer when I didn’t do anything.”
