Idaho murders - live: Victim’s sister says she called man 7 times before killings as families condemn rumours
Four friends were killed after returning home from nights out in Moscow, Idaho
One of the four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home allegedly called the same man seven times shortly before the killings.
Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on 13 November.
Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.
Now, Goncalves’ sister Alivea has claimed that she made seven calls to a man between 2.26am and 2.44am on the night of the murders - which police believe took place between 3am and 4am.
Meanwhile, victims’ families have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders.
Jeffrey Kornodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”
A coroner’s report released Friday revealed the victims were “likely sleeping” when they were stabbed multiple times with a large knife.
Victim’s father grows frustrated with speculation around murders
Jeffrey Kornodle, the father of one of four students at the University of Idaho found stabbed to death at the home they shared, has told The Independent he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder of his daughter, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle.
Mr Kornodle said that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called the tragedy his “worst nightmare.”
“How can you protect some kid? You keep them at home and don’t let him go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” Mr Kornodle told The Independent. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Idaho murder victim’s father describes ‘worst nightmare’ as FBI remains silent
Exclusive: Jeffrey Kornodle tells The Independent that he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder
ICYMI: Idaho students suffered ‘multiple, extensive’ stab wounds from ‘large knife’, autopsy finds
The four University of Idaho students murdered in a horror attack in an off-campus home suffered “multiple” stab wounds from a “large knife”, according to the local coroner – as she revealed that DNA samples have been collected from the crime scene.
Autopsy findings for Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were released on Thursday, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim was stabbed multiple times, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.
“It’s pretty traumatic when there’s four dead college students ... who’ve been stabbed to death in one location,” she said.
Autopsy revealed for Idaho university students murdered in off-campus home
Investigators are searching for a military-style knife believed to be the murder weapon used in Sunday’s violent attack
Timeline: What we know so far about brutal Idaho homicides
Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant.
So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students’ bodies were discovered?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp breaks down what we know so far:
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials say the students were killed between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning, just hours after one of them posted smiling photos on Instagram
Police share map of victim’s movements
The Moscow Police Department has released a map showing the movements of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in the hours before they were killed.
Mogen and Kaylee spent the night out at a bar before stopping by a food truck.
Kernodle and Chapin, who were dating, spent the night at a campus party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.
All four returned to the home Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle shared with two roommates by 1.45am.
They are believed to have been killed between 3am and 4am.
Kaylee Goncalves called man seven times before killings, sister claims
One of the University of Idaho murder victims called the same person seven times shortly before she was killed, her sister claims.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Police said the four victims were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, with their bodies left undiscovered until around midday when officers responded to a 911 call at the home for an “unconscious individual”.
Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified as the college town stands on edge over the mysterious and brutal killings.
Goncalvez’ sister Alivea has now come forward with new claims about her phone activity on the night of the murders.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has more:
Idaho university murder victim called man seven times before killings, sister claims
No suspects have been identified nearly a week after the brutal killings
‘Mystery man’ seen on Twitch livestream with victims ruled out as suspect
A man who was seen on a Twitch livestream standing near victims Kaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogen at a food truck hours before they were killed has been ruled out as a suspect.
The livestream released earlier this week spurred frenzied speculation over the so-called “mystery man” who arrived at the Grub Truck at the same time as Goncalvez and Mogen.
Police said they were looking into the footage - and the people featured on it - to glean more information about the victims’ movements that night.
In a press release on Friday, the Moscow Police Department confirmed that detectives do not believe the man in the video was involved in the case.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains the footage:
Eerie video shows University of Idaho students’ final moments before stabbing murder
The video appears to show Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in line to buy food late on Saturday night
More than 120 investigators working on probe
More than 120 law enforcement officials across local, state and federal agencies have been deployed to help solve the murders of four University of Idaho students.
From the Moscow Police Department, those officials include four detectives, 24 patrol officers and five support staff.
The Idaho State Police has also brought in 20 investigators, 15 state troopers, 15 uniformed troopers, a Forensic Services team and a public information officer.
The FBI is also assisting with the case, providing 22 investigators in Moscow, 20 in other areas and two agents from the Behavioral Analysis unit.
Authorities are said to be processing nearly 500 tips from the public.
They have also conducted nearl 40 interviews with people who may have information about the slayings.
It comes amid mounting pressure from the victims’ families and the community at large nearly one week on from the killings.
Victims last seen alive in footage
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Mogen and Goncalves were seen stopping by a local food truck for a late-night bit to eat.
Twitch footage, seen by The Independent, captured the two best friends arriving at the food truck at around 1.41am.
An unidentified man appears to be walking with them, before he steps back as they approach the truck.
Mogen and Goncalves go up to the truck and order food, while the man stands a few feet behind them – before pulling his hood over his head.
Mogen appears to spot someone she recognises and walks over to a man, hugging him briefly before returning to Goncalves’ side. After ordering, the two best friends move over to the collection side of the truck.
The mystery man who arrived with them follows and stands close by.
Over the next 10 minutes, the group of young people and students are seen laughing and chatting away as they wait for their orders.
The man is seen chatting and laughing to another man in the line, while Mogen and Goncalves appear to laugh and joke with each other and take photos.
When their food is ready, Mogen and Goncalves leave together, walking away from the truck and turning left.
The man, who was chatting to another student at the time appears to notice them walk off and gestures at them, before he turns and walks away from the truck, turning right – the opposite direction to the two women.
All four of the victims are believed to have returned to the home sometime after 1.45am.
Victim posted picture on Instagram before brutal murders
At 8.57pm on Sunday, Kaylee Goncalves posted for the last time on Instagram, including a picture of herself and all three other slain students standing together arm-in-arm on the porch of a house.
“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these people everyday,” she wrote in her caption.
Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were killed later that night.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Io Dodds have the timeline of the events:
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials say the students were killed between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning, just hours after one of them posted smiling photos on Instagram
Victim fought her attacker to the very end
One of the University of Idaho students murdered in her college home fought her killer to the very end in a brutal knife attack that officials are describing as “personal”.
Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.
Kernodle’s devastated father Jeffrey Kernodle said that his daughter’s injuries showed how she desperately tried to fight off the person who killed her, her boyfriend and two friends in the horror attack.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” he told CBS5.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho university victim’s injuries ‘show she fought killer’ during ‘personal’ attack
Autopsy findings revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife
