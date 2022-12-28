Idaho murders – live: Leaked image emerges of victims at Corner Club bar as police say someone knows something
Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow
A new image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.
The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.
In the image, which places the timestamp at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.
Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before returning home where they were stabbed to death along with roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin.
Now, 45 days on from the killings, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police said in a statement that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue to submit tips, photos and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not”.
University of Idaho professor sues TikToker for baselessly linking her to college student murders
A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against a woman who baselessly linked her to the brutal murders of four students in a TikTok video.
History chair Rebecca Scofield argued in the lawsuit filed last week in Moscow that TikTok user Ashley Guillard accused her of participating in a murder-for-hire plot in the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
On Tuesday, Moscow police addressed the incident.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” a statement by the department read.
“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”
The Independent has the story:
Idaho professor sues TikToker for baselessly linking her to college student murders
TikToker Ashley Guillard accused history professor Rebecca Scofield of participating in a murder-for-hire plot
Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend faced devastation, online vilification
Six weeks on from the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, police in the college town of Moscow seem no closer to finding the perpetrator.
The lack of substantial updates, often decried by grieving family members, has fueled overwhelming conspiracy theories from sleuths trying to crack the case. In some of those theories, Jack DuCoeur, Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend and a fellow University of Idaho student, has been baselessly accused of participating in the crime.
Speaking to the New York Post on Friday, Mr DuCoeur’s aunt Brooke Miller said the rampant speculation has deeply affected the 22-year-old, who is already experiencing a great deal of loss. Mr DuCoeur was cleared as a person of interest by Moscow Police early on in the investigation.
The Independent has the story:
Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend’s devastation revealed six weeks after Idaho murders
Jack DuCoeur, Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend, has been baselessly accused of participating in the quadruple muurder
Moscow Police rule out professor who is suing TikToker for defamation
Moscow Police have ruled out a University of Idaho professor as a suspect after she filed a lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of being involved in the brutal crime.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Tuesday.
“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”
The statement comes after a TikTok creator made a series of videos in early December baselessly accusing the professor of being involved in the quadruple murders – while also claiming to have solved several other murders in the past through tarot reading.
The professor is now suing the internet sleuth after she refused to stop, despite receiving two cease-and-desist letters.
The professor’s attorney Wendy Olson told The Independent last week that the TikToker’s claims had affected the professor’s reputation and re-victimised loved ones of the slain students.
“The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple. What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family,” Ms Olson said in a statement.
She added: “They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public.”
Murder victim’s family question whether police are ‘capable of handling a quadruple murder’
More than six weeks after the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
No murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named by police.
The Gonclaves family has previously voiced frustration at what they have described as a lack of communication from police
“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show in an interview published on 18 December.
“I’m not sure they are capable of handling a quadruple murder ... And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters.”
45 days have now passed since the murders
As of Wednesday, it has been 45 days since four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds in an off-campus home on King Road back on 13 November.
Investigators believe they were killed at around 3am or 4am with a fixed-blade knife.
The horrific crime scene went unnoticed for several more hours, with police receiving a 911 call at 11.58am on Sunday from the cellphone of one of two surviving roommates who were left unharmed on the first floor of the home.
The surviving roommates had first called friends to the home because they believed one of the second floor victims was unconscious and would not wake up. When the friends arrived, a 911 call was made reporting an “unconscious individual” at the home.
Police arrived on the scene to find the four victims dead on the second and third floors. They had each suffered multiple stab wounds.There was no sign of sexual assault.
Here’s what we know - and don’t know - about the Idaho murders
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
While police won’t say what they do know, they have resorted to debunking some of these online theories that they know to be incorrect.
But, with each piece of information revealed or each theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge about the case.
Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.
These 12 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Investigators believe ‘someone’ knows something
Investigators trying to solve the murders of four University of Idaho students have said that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they appeared to suggest that individuals may be holding back information that could help in the case.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” the statement said.
“Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.
“Digital submission of tips and leads will not be publicly disclosed due to our ongoing commitment to keep information private and details may be pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation.”
In total, 45 days have passed since the killings, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
Police in Moscow are coming under increasing pressure to catch the killer, with questions mounting about the investigation and the abilities of detectives working the case.
Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murder home
Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.
Mr Altenede told ABC News that he could typically hear every movement inside the home when he lived there.
“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” he said, adding that each floor had two bedrooms and one bathroom.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Ex-tenant reveals details of idaho murders ‘creaky’ house
Graduate Cole Altenede says the home was ‘very familiar’ to a lot of students in the college town, revealing that it had a ‘very active party life’
New image surfaces of victims on night of murders
A new leaked image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.
The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.
In the image, which places the time at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.
Close by stands a man matching the appearance of the man dubbed “hoodie guy” who was captured on surveillance footage walking through town with the two women after leaving the club and then on footage at a late-night food truck. He has been ruled out as a suspect in the killings, with Goncalves and Mogen parting ways with him at the food truck and taking a private taxi back to their home.
Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before visiting the food truck.
They arrived home just before 2am. Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin arrived home around the same time.
All four were then stabbed to death in their beds at around 3am or 4am.
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’
Sunday marked the six-week anniversary of the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. Moscow police have not named any suspects or made arrests in the criminal investigation.
Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, told the Spokesman-Review that he still has many questions about his daughter’s murder, but noted that authorities have worked tirelessly to keep his family informed about developments in the probe.
The Independent has the story:
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’ around Idaho murders
Ben Mogen says authorities have worked tirelessly to keep him informed about developments in the investigation into his daughter’s murder