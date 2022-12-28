✕ Close Idaho police target 22,000 Hyundai Elantras in mystery car search

A new image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.

The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.

In the image, which places the timestamp at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.

Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before returning home where they were stabbed to death along with roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

Now, 45 days on from the killings, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police said in a statement that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue to submit tips, photos and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not”.