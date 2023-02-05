Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family appeals gag order as FBI denies losing track of Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
A lawyer for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has appealed the gag order in the Idaho murders case.
Attorney Shanon Gray described the order as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague” in an appeal filed on Friday, Fox News reported.
The measure bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, members of both the prosecution and the defence, and any attorney representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ families from sharing new information about the investigation or the suspect.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and is set to remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
Earlier this week, the FBI denied claims that it “lost” suspect Bryan Kohberger while he was under surveillance as a suspect in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Law enforcement sources had told Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two” that on 13 December, when he set off on a cross-country drive with his father from Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania, the surveillance team “lost” him. However, on Thursday an FBI spokesperson denied the account calling it “false information” that “is not helpful to the case against Kohberger or to the American public”.
Why police aren’t sharing more information on the case
As a result Moscow Police Department, which had been sharing updates on the investigation, said in a statement that it will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding the case.
The order both extends and expands the earlier measure.
According to court documents “any attorney representing witness, victim, or victim‘s family, as well as the parties to the above-entitled action, including but not limited to investigators, law enforcement personnel, and agents for the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney, are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements (written or oral) concerning this case”.
Defence team receives thousands of documents and photos as evidence in Idaho murders case
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger this week received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
“The State objects to requests by the Defendant for anything not otherwise addressed above on the grounds that such requests are outside the scope of I.C.R. 16 and/or are not subject to disclosure under ICR 16(g) (work product and informants),” prosecutors wrote in the court filings.
Students launch fundraiser selling bracelets in victims’ honour
University of Idaho students have launched a fundraiser selling bracelets in honour of the four murder victims.
The Vandal Strong bracelets are black silicon bands featuring the names of Ethan, Maddie, Xana and Kaylee.
They are for sale on the UI website with funds from the sales set to go towards a memorial for the victims.
“Student fundraiser organized by @ASUIDAHO selling #vandalstrong bracelets to raise money towards building a permanent memorial on @uidaho campus for Xana, Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee. A way for us to honor and remember them forever,” tweeted Xana Kernodle’s family member Sheldon Kernodle.
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has ties to family of second Idaho murders victim
Bryan Kohberger’s public defender once represented a relative of not one but two Idaho murders victims.
Court records obtained by Inside Edition reportedly show that Chief of the Kootenai Public Defender’s Office Anne Taylor was the attorney for slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen’s stepmother as recently as June 2022.
Earlier this week, the Idaho Statesman revealed that Ms Taylor also represented Cara Denise Northington — Xana Kernodle’s mother — before recusing herself to take on Mr Kohberger’s quadruple murder case.
Mr Kohberger is accused of brutally stabbing Kernodle, Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin on 13 November in the college town of Moscow.
He was arrested on 30 December at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania before he was extradited to Idaho on 5 January.
The records also reveal that Ms Taylor was Benjamin Mogen’s legal counsel in late 2020, and represented his wife Korie Hatrock in the summer of 2022.
Mr Mogen pleaded guilty to drug charges at the time and received a three-month prison sentence. Ms Hatrock pleaded guilty to one charge of felony drug but it is unclear whether she served any time in prison, per Inside.
In an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday night, Ms Northington spoke out over the sense of “betrayal” she feels after her attorney stepped down from her case, saying she had given Ms Taylor power of attorney over her.
“I’d already signed over power of attorney so that she could help me with getting into rehab and whatnot,” said Ms Northington, who has a long history of brushes with the law. “I trusted her. She pretended that she was wanting to help me. And to find out that she’s representing him – I can’t even convey how betrayed I feel.”
Idaho students recall seeing Bryan Kohberger ‘staring’ on campus
Several students have recalled seeing Bryan Kohberger – a PhD student at Washington State University – on the University of Idaho campus in the weeks before the murders.
Three separate students told People that they believe they saw him in the Student Union building, with one saying he was sitting “staring” at people.
“It was really early in the semester,” sophomore student Chelsea said. “He was at the food court, drinking water. He sat by himself.”
“He was the type to stare. He wouldn’t look away if you caught him staring. Like he wanted you to notice that he was looking at you. He didn’t smile, didn’t nod, didn’t say anything. Just stared.”
Chelsea said that his behaviour prompted her to point him out to a friend.
“I told my friend to not be suspicious but to look at him, because the eye contact was making me uncomfortable,” she said. “It was so weird that we ended up leaving and eating outside, because we wanted to get away from him.”
Another student told the outlet she recognised Mr Kohberger after his arrest as she had seen him often around the campus – despite the fact that he did not go to UI.
“It’s not a huge school; it’s like a small town,” she said.
“So you start seeing the same faces again and again. They become familiar, like you know that you’ve seen them in class or around campus. I definitely saw him more than once. He was just really quiet and really intense, staring. He made me uncomfortable.”
Their accounts support comments previously made by a law enforcement source to People that the suspect spent some time on the UI campus before the 13 November killings.
No connection is yet known between the suspect and the victims.
The unique facial feature that may have linked Bryan Kohberger to the Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have been among the first in a string of details that linked him to the Idaho murders, according to a new report.
Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two” offers a vivid description of the Moscow police hunt for evidence that would ultimately materialise in Mr Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students, based on an affidavit released earlier this month and sources close to the investigation,
According to the report, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime after he ran the Washington State University PhD student’s licence plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows”.
One of the surviving roommates at the 1122 King Road home had recounted how she unknowingly saw her friends’ killer leaving the scene before going back into her room in a state of shock. The woman said the killer was wearing a mask, but his “bushy eyebrows” stood out to her.
FBI denies claim it ‘lost’ Bryan Kohberger before Idaho college murders arrest
The FBI has denied claims that it “lost” accused mass killer Bryan Kohberger while he was under surveillance for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
Surveillance teams had been tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
But, law enforcement sources told Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, that in the early hours of 13 December, Mr Kohberger set off on a cross-country drive with his father from Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania and the surveillance team “lost” him.
However, on Thursday an FBI spokesperson denied the shocking account calling it “false information” which “is not helpful to the case against Kohberger or to the American public”.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly followed the three female victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed all three slain female University of Idaho victims on Instagram and “repeatedly” messaged one of them prior to the brutal stabbings, according to a report.
An investigator familiar with the case told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student followed the accounts of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle but neither of them followed him back.
Then, in late-October – around two weeks before the 13 November slayings – Mr Kohberger allegedly messaged one of the victims “repeatedly” on the social media platform, the source said.
It is unclear which of the three female students was the recipient or if she even saw the messages.
However, the source said that the victim did not respond to Mr Kohberger’s messages.
“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the investigator said.
“Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”
A survivor is defending the surviving roommates in the Idaho murders
There are many chilling similarities between the murders of four Idaho students in November and a 1992 attack at a student home in Buffalo – none more so than the experiences of the roommates who survived.
Bryan Kohberger’s trial for the Idaho murders is months away. How strong is the case against him?
It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – the four students who were found violently stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
For more than six weeks, the murders remained a mystery and left the small college town racked by fear.
Then, on 30 December, Mr Kohberger was arrested 2,500 miles away at his family home in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one charge of burglary.
Details about the murders and his alleged role in them were laid out in the damning probable cause affidavit released earlier this month.
But just how strong is the case against him? What can we expect next from the defence and the prosecution? And why has Mr Kohberger’s attorney requested evidence about a co-defendant?
