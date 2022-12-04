Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of one of the Idaho college murder victims has slammed the pace of the police investigation into the brutal slaying of the four students at their shared home in the town of Moscow.

Cara Denise Northington, mother of Xana Kernodle, broke her silence three weeks after the death of her daughter.

“There is so much more that can be done that has not been done,” she told NewsNation concerning the police investigation that has so far not turned up any suspects.

Speaking with anchor Ashleigh Banfield, Ms Northington said of her communication with the police: “They haven’t said anything. I learn more on the news and on TV than what they have said to me.”

The heartbroken mother said she and her family have been absorbing the shock since Xana, 20, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, and their roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were found dead on 13 November.

Asked what she knows about that terrible night, Ms Northington said: “Not nearly enough. We need more answers.”

Ms Banfield asked her if she had any information on the four-hour and forty-five-minute gap in the police timeline for Xana and Ethan.

The couple were known to have been at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity between 8pm and 9pm on 12 November, but it is not clear where they were until 1.45am on 13 November.

Ms Northington said she believes her daughter and her boyfriend were at a bar, though she does not know for sure.

It has now been three weeks since the four University of Idaho students were found murdered at their off-campus home and police are yet to identify any suspects.

Moscow police said on Saturday that they had received over 2,645 emails, 2,770 calls, 1,084 digital media submissions, and 4,000 crime scene photos.

But officials pointed out that “at this time, no suspect has been identified”.

Two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke, who were asleep on the first floor of the house, have made public statements on the murders for the first time.

Police revealed for the first time that a sixth person may also have lived at the home where the students were murdered.

“Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said on Thursday.

Now, 21 days into the investigation, the killer is still at large and detectives are wrapping up their work at the crime scene.