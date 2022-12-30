Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students are preparing to release new information about the weeks-old homicide case.

The Moscow Police Department said on Friday that it would hold a press conference at 1pm local time, asking reporters to “please hold all media inquiries” until after that time.

It is the first official press conference held by the city of Moscow since 23 November, in which officers refused to say why they believed the killing was “targeted”.

Shortly after the announcement on Friday, NBC News reported that a 25-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, citing law enforcement sources.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” said the department in a Facebook post.

“Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and University of Idaho will be present.”

It comes as the investigation approaches its seventh week with no suspects named and no information publicly revealed about the potential culprits.

This story is breaking and will be updated.